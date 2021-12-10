The Challenge spoilers: Season 37, Episode 19 synopsis teases twist in Spies, Lies & Allies final

The Challenge host TJ Lavin speaks with the agents at the Spies, Lies & Allies final. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge spoilers are out for TJ Lavin’s final as Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 19 synopsis hints at what’s on the way for the competitors.

Episode 18 saw eight individuals qualify for the final after a double-elimination event at the start of the episode. Competitors started the final individually but soon found themselves in teams again.

This report features spoilers through Episode 18 of Spies, Lies & Allies, including the upcoming installment’s synopsis.

What happened in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18?

Viewers saw the Night of Eliminations in Season 37, Episode 18, with host TJ Lavin informing the cast there were no more cells or teams. Everyone formed a line and had to vote individually for one female to go into elimination.

Fresh off his first elimination victory, Emanuel Neagu started the voting and chose Amanda Garcia. Most of her castmates followed suit, except for Nelson Thomas, who voted for veteran Tori Deal.

Amanda received the most votes, so she went down into elimination. She called out Tori as her opponent in a bold move, hoping for a puzzle. Instead, they faced off in a physical battle to retrieve a ball dropped to the ground by a drone. Tori overpowered the smaller Amanda to win in two rounds.

With Amanda Garcia eliminated, it was time for the remaining cast members to vote for a male to go down into elimination. The rookie Emanuel received the most votes, with his friend Emy Alupei refusing to vote for him.

Emanuel called down Devin Walker as his opponent but then learned they would battle in a series of three puzzles. While Emanuel finished the first puzzle ahead of Devin and had help from Tori on the second, Devin showed why he’s a puzzle master, ultimately defeating the rookie.

That left Devin, Tori, Nelson, Emy, CT Tamburello, Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, and Kyle Christie as the Season 37 finalists.

They began TJ’s final in Episode 18, which included solving a math puzzle, racing to a helicopter, jumping into a lake, and swimming to shore. From there, it was a hike up a steep rocky hill to complete another puzzle and rush to a checkpoint with two platforms.

As the first four agents arrived, they all stood on a purple platform. That was Devin, CT, Tori, and Emy. As the next four arrived, they got together on the orange platform. That was Nelson, Kyle, Nany, and Kaycee.

TJ informed them they would be working in those teams as the final continued. Episode 18 ended with that as the cliffhanger, with the conclusion for the final on the way.

Season 37, Episode 19 synopsis teases ‘daunting decision’

With Episode 18 having aired, the remainder of TJ’s final will arrive in Episode 19 on MTV. A synopsis for the upcoming episode, called The Decision, teases several tidbits, including a close relationship will “face a devastating test.”

That may refer to Nany and Kaycee, CT and Emy, or Devin and Kyle. Tori and Devin’s off-and-on issues have also been featured in recent episodes.

“The remaining Challengers fight for their share of the $1,000,000 prize. A close relationship faces a devastating test. Agents are crowned winners of “Spies, Lies, and Allies” but are then faced with a daunting decision,” the IMDb synopsis says.

The other interesting aspect of the synopsis is the “daunting decision.” It says, “Agents are crowned winners,” meaning there will be more than one winner.

However, will those individuals have to decide whether others get prize money? Will there be two winners, and the one with the better score gets to keep all the money?

That could bring one of those famous TJ twists, similar to those big Challenge moments that Johnny Bananas and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell had in previous seasons.

Viewers can witness the grand finale when Episode 19 arrives on MTV on Wednesday, December 15.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.