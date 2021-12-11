The Challenge winner Amber Borzotra launches OnlyFans page, fans react to the announcement

Amber Borzotra appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, Episode 9. Pic credit: MTV

For many celebrities, including those from reality television, launching side projects to make additional money from their fame is a popular move.

Multiple stars from MTV’s The Challenge already have Patreon and OnlyFan pages, where fans can pay a monthly subscription fee for exclusive and sometimes explicit content.

Yet another star of The Challenge has launched an OnlyFans, as former winner Amber Borzotra is the latest to announce she has a page.

Amber shares pool peach photo to announce OnlyFans

Double Agents winner Amber Borzota couldn’t follow up her rookie season with another win in Spies, Lies & Allies, but she’s making moves in her time away from MTV’s The Challenge.

That’s included her becoming romantically involved with a new man, Chauncey Palmer, and now announcing that she’s launched an OnlyFans page.

She made the announcement simple but used an eye-catching photo of herself where she may be getting out of a pool sans clothing. A large peach emoji is covering her backside.

“LINK IN BIO 🍑😈 @onlyfans,” she wrote, adding several hashtags including “#Exclusive,” “#Content,” “#ContentCreator,” and “#Art.”

Amber originally appeared on CBS’ Big Brother as one of the Houseguests for Season 16 in 2014 before eventually joining MTV’s The Challenge Season 36, Double Agents, last year.

Amber lasted throughout her rookie season of The Challenge, winning two eliminations, and ultimately partnered with multiple-time champion CT Tamburello to win the final. As the winners, they split $900,000 in prize money.

Fans react to Amber’s big announcement

With Amber’s reveal that she’d decided to start an OnlyFans page, various fan comments popped up on her Instagram post. Some of those celebrated her decision, indicating they planned to become subscribers.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Instagram

Several fans were critical of Amber’s move to OF, with one individual calling her a “standout” and telling her, “don’t be like everyone else.”

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Instagram

“Wow you corny now,” another fan commented about Amber launching an OnlyFans page.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Instagram

Some people might wonder why Amber would start an OF page after winning Double Agents. While that prize money sounds like a lot, the $450,000 (or less based on potential taxes) probably goes fast, depending on what Amber did with it.

“Why everyone in the comments so mad? Just don’t subscribe? Easy as that. Let people do what they want to do,” a commenter said to those criticizing Amber’s decision.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Instagram

Other Challenge cast members have gone in a similar direction. Several other Spies, Lies & Allies stars launched OnlyFans pages this year, including Amanda Garcia and Tori Deal. Cast members from past seasons also have them, including Rogan O’Connor, Dee Nguyen, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.