The Challenge host TJ Lavin shares what he thinks about Spies, Lies & Allies drama between castmates

As host of MTV’s The Challenge, TJ Lavin has essential duties to handle, including explaining the rules of the daily challenges and eliminations to competitors.

There are other times where the host has to verbally reprimand cast members for their fighting or drama to keep things on track. That included the talk he gave to Spies, Lies & Allies cast members after Fessy Shafaat and Josh Martinez had their altercation in the house.

However, when it comes to knowing about all the cast members’ drama, TJ has the perspective of being uninterested in the various feuds or fights.

Tori and Aneesa ask TJ about Challenge drama

TJ Lavin was the guest on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast this past week, with co-hosts Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal able to ask him all sorts of questions.

That included talking about the recent Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18 featuring the Night of Eliminations. When asked about Amanda’s decision to call out Tori, TJ said he thought, “that was the stupidest pick in the whole world.”

“She didn’t like me. Did you know that she had beef with me? Do you get filled in on that behind-the-scenes drama?” Tori asked TJ during the podcast episode.

“Not really. Not too much,” TJ said, adding, “Because I’m not really interested in it, you know? Because the next season, you might be friends and teammates. Why fall into that stuff?”

“Next season. What am I talking about? Next challenge, you might be teammates or friends, so who knows? It’s no reason for me to be involved in any of that stuff. So I just try not to pay attention too much to that,” TJ shared.

Tori went on to eliminate Amanda in the first of the eliminations for the episode, with TJ telling Amanda after her loss that all her devil stuff was “bulls**t.” However, he still wished her well and said he knew she’d go back home to be the best mom she could be for her son.

TJ doesn’t care about all The Challenge drama

Several episodes involved a blowup in The Challenge headquarters involving Amber Borzotra, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and even rookie Esther Agunbiade. However, the most serious of the drama seemed to involve Josh and Fessy, with things getting a bit physical.

The fallout from Josh and Fessy’s altercation produced repercussions, with TJ coming to speak to the cast the day after it went down. His appearance included giving Josh and Esther Agunbiade warnings and informing Fessy he was done for the season.

Several episodes before that, Josh and Fessy got into a war of words in the stands at the Lair ahead of an elimination. Josh was upset at Fessy, who was part of The Agency, and voted Josh’s teammate Amber Borzotra into elimination.

At that moment, TJ provided some comic relief as the scene had him checking his phone while the two castmates argued. Eventually, The Challenge host calmed things down and the elimination event could begin.

TJ explained during the podcast he gets “night before” updates about how things are going within The Challenge headquarters with cast members, so he knows their mood. TJ said that helps him know whether he needs to “lay off or lean into someone that needs it.”

“I try to be helpful and cool if someone’s going through something or whatever,” TJ added.

“That to me is more important than if somebody’s fighting with somebody or doesn’t like somebody or whatever. Like I don’t give a s**t about Josh and Fessy fighting. One moment they’re like this, and one moment they’re like that. It’s like OK,” TJ said on the podcast.

Based on TJ’s comments, he stays far away from all the drama yet still keeps things on track amongst cast members in the heated competitions. That’s probably why he’s continued to work with The Challenge for so many seasons and has become an iconic host for MTV’s competition series.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.