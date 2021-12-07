The Challenge 38 rumors: Insider reveals surprising cast call details, Season 37 rookie comments on return

Based on rumors, casting availability calls for The Challenge Season 38 are underway. Pic credit: MTV

As Spies, Lies & Allies is winding down with its final episodes of the season, many of The Challenge fans are anticipating Season 38.

Significant changes could come with a brand new season of MTV’s show, including a new format and different cast members.

Based on The Challenge 38 rumors, that may even include some surprising individuals. At least one rookie has already talked about returning for the show, while another cast member has said they won’t be returning.

Spies, Lies & Allies rookie comments on returning

Many rookies that appeared on Season 37 of The Challenge seem interested in returning for another season to show what they’re capable of.

In a recent series of Instagram Story videos, The Circle’s Ed Eason answered fan questions where some of the inquiries were about his time on the show and whether he’d be back.

In his first clip (below), he said he much preferred being on The Challenge compared to Netflix’s The Circle because he was “cooped up in an apartment” on the one show and getting to do “action figure movie s**t” on the other.

Another of the questions asked Ed if he plans to return for Season 38 of The Challenge, and it seems he’s waiting for the call or joking about getting one.

“I friggin hope so. I been sittin’ by the telephone waiting for them to call me this whole time. It’s been a couple months. I don’t know where they are,” he said in the clip.

The Spies, Lies & Allies rookie also got asked about his veteran castmate, CT Tamburello, and heaped praise on him in his response.

“Nah, he’s actually a good a** dude. Not only because he’s an East Coast guy and because he was an engineer too. We got a lot in common, but I mean, nah, he’s a great dude. Rare breed. They don’t make em like him,” Ed said.

While Ed seems intent on returning, one of his castmates won’t be back. Several weeks ago, Big T Fazakerley seemed to announce her retirement from the show, or at least an indefinite time away, as she attends culinary school and pursues a career in that field.

Insider reveals surprising Season 38 call details

While there are no official cast members confirmed or spoilers about who will be in the cast, it appears availability calls are underway, and they’re going out to many people.

According to a GamerVev tweet about PinkRose’s Vevmo forum post, calls are getting made to “Everyone you can think of” from The Challenge.

That even includes two-time winner Cara Maria Sorbello and her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, a two-time finalist on the show.

That may surprise many fans as the couple seemed to be off the show for the past several seasons, and some believed they might never get a call to return.

However, it’s possible they could appear on Season 38, depending on their availability. Both Paulie and Cara have been vocal since their absence, whether it’s criticizing the current veteran competitors or speaking about the fact they haven’t been back.

Paulie had been training for a spot on the bobsledding team at the 2022 Winter Olympics but failed to qualify. With that training over and his potential Olympics appearance no more, it would seem he could be available for The Challenge.

Cara Maria hasn’t commented recently about a return, but one has to think she’d be interested in trying to add to her previous wins on the show.

Fans last saw the duo during the War of the Worlds 2 season, where they ran the game using a major alliance with the help of several castmates. However, their trip to the final didn’t result in a win as Team UK’s CT, Jordan Wiseley, Dee Nguyen, and Rogan O’Connor got the win.

It still seems up in the air if the power couple will return, but there seem to be plenty of fans interested in seeing them back.

As of this report, there are also no official details on when Season 38 might air. If the cast is assembled in the coming weeks and leaves to film in early 2022, it looks like a premiere could arrive by April or May 2022.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.