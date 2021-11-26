The Challenge rumors: Cast member reveals retirement from show in heartfelt message to fans and friends

Cast members from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies assembled at an elimination event. Pic credit: MTV

After multiple seasons of appearing on The Challenge, a fan-favorite cast member is ready to move on to the next chapter in their life.

The potential retirement announcement arrives just days after the latest episode of Spies, Lies & Allies aired, with another competitor sent home just ahead of TJ Lavin’s final.

However, Big T Fazakerley says she’s ready for a new phase in her career plans and has thanked the fans while sending love to the friends she made during the show.

Big T Fazakerley: ‘This is the end of my challenge career’

On Thanksgiving evening, Big T shared an Instagram post featuring herself smiling in her Challenge gear near castmates from the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The post includes a heartfelt caption from Big T announcing that the Wednesday, November 24 episode of Spies, Lies, & Allies was her final episode of the show.

“Yesterday was also the day that I FINALLY got my acceptance at my cooking school. I’m absolutely devastated that I never made it to a final. However, they say that the challenge house is not the place to make friends. But my goodness I have. I want to @ people but those of you who have stolen my heart know who you are. Because of you guys I feel like a winner,” she shared in her IG post caption.

Big T went on to state, “This is the end of my Challenge career,” which seems to bring her time on the competition series to an end.

“I’m a dreamer and I can’t wait for my next adventure. However, I will keep training and pushing myself, as TJ says ‘always stay ready.’ Thank you to all of the viewers,” Big T said.

“I’m not exactly used to people believing in me so thank you for your love. These are magical moments that will stay with me forever,” she shared.

The 16th episode of Spies, Lies & Allies featured Big T volunteering herself for elimination to prove herself. She had previously lost to Amanda Garcia several episodes before that but was called back by TJ Lavin to replace deactivated cast member Ashley Mitchell.

The former Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands star appeared in four seasons of The Challenge with War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies.

In her Challenge career, Big T was part of three daily challenge wins and achieved a 1-4 record in eliminations during her time on the show. Many fans enjoyed her comedic relief and entertaining confessionals throughout the seasons.

Cast members react to Big T’s announcement

With Big T’s post came plenty of comments from fans and Challenge cast members who wished her well on her journey.

“Good luck sister can’t wait to see you thrive on your next journey! ❤️,” Season 37 castmate Amanda Garcia wrote.

“You will be missed and welcomed back with open arms babe. CONGRATS ON THE NEXT CHAPTER QUEEN 👑 THERES NO ONE IN THE WORLD LIKE YOU ❤️,” Tori Deal commented to Big T.

Total Madness winner Jennifer West congratulated Big T on her new endeavor and told her she knows she’ll “kill it.”

“‘m so proud to know such an amazing girl thank you so much big t for taking the time to get to let me get to know you,” rookie castmate Hughie Maughan commented.

Veteran cast member Marie Roda commented that she was sad to see this and “would never forgive MTV” that her and Big T’s paths never crossed. However, she said, “whatever makes Big T happy- makes me happy.”

Other cast members leaving comments for Big T included Double Agents castmate Lolo Jones, Season 37 rookie Hughie Maughan, Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, Angela Babicz, and Nelson Thomas.

Plenty of people will miss Big T on The Challenge, and although she seems to indicate retirement, many fans also realize there’s that “never say never” possibility of cast members finding their way back. Whether Big T returns or not, many people will be rooting for her to achieve success with her next endeavor.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.