The Challenge: Paulie Calafiore makes bold offer to ‘old school’ competitors, OG responds

The Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore made a bold offer to any OG willing to accept. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former The Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore is calling out the old school competitors from MTV’s reality competition series.

While he’s been away from the show for several seasons, he’s continued to make it known he plans to return and win multiple seasons in a row. However, he’ll need a call to return.

In the meantime, he’s made a bold offer to any OG who will take him up on it, and it appears one of The Challenge: All Stars has already stepped up.

Paulie Calafiore makes offer to ‘new school’ Challengers

In a tweet several days ago, two-time Challenge finalist Paulie Calafiore brought up how he never thought an interview he did back in July of this year would be getting “traction NOW.”

Paulie suggested fans need to “admit y’all are missing the entertainment lately,” seeming to imply he needs to return in an upcoming season of the show.

The former Big Brother star also said he still believes the “new school would embarrass old school” Challenge competitors similar to his War of the Worlds season.

“I’m so confident in this I’d give 10k to the OG that sends me home,” Paulie said in closing his tweet.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

Paulie’s tweet gained over 200 Likes and many comments. One Twitter commenter mentioned Paulie hadn’t captured a single championship from the show in his three seasons. He reached the final in Final Reckoning and War of the Worlds 2 but failed to win either time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Take me out of the equation. How many OGs have beaten new school players in eliminations since [Final Reckoning]? Not many,” Paulie replied to the individual.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

Paulie appeared in several interviews back in July, including one with E! Online, where he talked about attempting to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics. In his July interview for the #ALISTERS podcast on YouTube, he spoke more about his days on The Challenge.

In his more recent interviews, he’s continued to mention that he feels the new season of MTV’s The Challenge, Spies, Lies & Allies lacks strong competitors. In his reply to a fan tweet, he reiterated that sentiment, saying, “the new breed of male challengers on the current season is embarrassing.”

With that, it might be interesting to see how some of the individuals he mentioned in a recent tweet, including Fessy Shafaat, Rogan O’Connor, Theo Campbell, and Turbo Çamkıran, would fare against the all-time greats.

Pic credit: @PaulCalafiore_/Twitter

The Godfather replies to Paulie’s comments

Several days after Paulie’s tweet featuring that bold offer to pay $10,000 to the OG who could send him home, he may have a first competitor ready to quiet all his talk down.

Mark Long, the 50-year-old OG who helped bring The Challenge: All Stars spinoff to life, stepped up to the plate with a simple reply.

“Hold my beer,” the two-time Challenge winner replied, seeming ready to take Paulie up on his offer.

Pic credit: @TheMarkLong/Twitter

Challenge fans saw Mark return for the premiere season of the All Stars spinoff earlier this year on Paramount Plus, where the 50-year-old competitor won two daily challenges and an elimination in his return. He ultimately qualified for the final and finished in fifth place overall.

The Godfather certainly proved to fans that OGs continue to do amazing things at all ages, and it seems he’s ready to show Paulie why he’s considered one of The Challenge legends. However, will there be a venue for this matchup to take place?

Mark previously mentioned wanting to have a “Super Bowl” of The Challenge with competitors from MTV’s newer seasons going against OG All Stars. Fans would likely be on board for it, so now it’s up to the networks to make it happen.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.