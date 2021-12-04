The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Emanuel Neagu shares his reaction to TJ Lavin’s Episode 17 twist

Emanuel Neagu in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 17. Pic credit: MTV

Another one of those famous TJ Lavin twists arrived as The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 17 was ending.

The host announced to the remaining competitors in the game just moments after an elimination took place that they needed to trim down the field some more.

That meant there would be a “Night of eliminations,” as TJ called it, with more competitors sent home ahead of the Season 37 final.

This report includes spoilers up through Episode 17 of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Emanuel shares his reaction to TJ’s Episode 17 twist

While appearing on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, rookie Emanuel Neagu was asked by Aneesa Ferreira what he thought it meant when TJ announced that big twist in Season 37, Episode 17.

“At this point, I feel confident. I just won an elimination, and I feel like TJ wants me to go home. That’s how I feel because I’m the only rookie. But it’s not just TJ; it’s everyone!” Emanuel shared in the podcast episode.

Emanuel had just won his first elimination of the season ahead of that when he defeated fellow rookie Logan Sampedro in an event featuring speed and jumping, two skills Emanuel seemed to excel at. While he was ecstatic over the big win, and it appeared the final was next, that wasn’t the case.

“I think we’ve been talking about too much about what’s gonna happen. We’ve been talking about purges. We’ve been talking about a lot of s**t, and then he was like, ‘You know what, guys? You’re here. Let’s get some more people sent home,'” he added.

“It was the worst night ever. I honestly felt like I was in the Hunger Games,” Tori Deal, Emanuel’s showmance and the podcast co-host, added.

‘Night of eliminations’ format is a mystery

TJ’s announcement came as a cliffhanger ending for Episode 17 of Spies, Lies & Allies. The announcement left cast members shocked as they didn’t know what it all meant.

“He didn’t specify guys, girls..so we don’t know s**t,” Aneesa mentioned during the podcast, adding, “It doesn’t seem fair to me that we have a Night of eliminations and Kyle, and Emy and CT are safe.”

Much is still unknown about how things will work. TJ told Emanuel to rejoin the group, so he stood with his Emerald teammates. Are they teammates at this point, though?

Also, if there are two more eliminations on the way, how will the matchups be determined?

The team that won the daily challenge, aka The Agency, was involved in picking one-half of the elimination matchup throughout the season. The first half of the season featured the rest of the cast voting in competitors. The second half of the season had a twist where the competitor voted into elimination got to choose an opponent, besides someone from The Agency.

There are multiple ways they could determine elimination matchups for TJ’s “Night of eliminations.” It could be completely random. Or TJ could reveal the competitors who didn’t accomplish anything in the Dead Drop daily mission are all up for elimination.

They could also hold more votes amongst the remaining cast members, and then the individuals voted in will get to call out their opponents. It’s looking like it’ll be a frantic night when Episode 18 arrives for Spies, Lies & Allies!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.