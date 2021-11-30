The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 17 sneak peek shows off Dead Drop mission

CT Tamburello attempts the Dead Drop mission in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

With the number of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies competitors dwindling by the episode, a mission above the water is on the way, where agents will get a chance to knock their opponents down.

Some preview footage for Season 37, Episode 17 has arrived courtesy of MTV, in which viewers get an early preview of what the next daily mission involves.

It’s called Dead Drop and looks to be one where several competitors will be crashing down to the water below them, much to the amusement of host TJ Lavin.

What is the Dead Drop mission in Episode 17?

The 17th episode of Spies, Lies & Allies is called Drop Dead, and appropriately the mission is the reverse of that title. In a new preview clip, TJ explains the rules of the daily event to the competitors.

It involves a gauntlet hanging up above the water, with 10 secret capsules at one end of the gauntlet. Each teams’ agents have to try to go across the gauntlet to retrieve capsules.

However, opposing team members get to swing large balls, or “bombs,” as TJ calls them, at the player moving across the gauntlet to knock them off.

TJ also reveals that if a player gets knocked down to the water, they can climb a ladder back up to the gauntlet and try again. If an agent knocked into the water has a capsule, then that capsule is no longer in play. The winning team is the one that transfers the most capsules the fastest in the daily mission.

Check out the preview footage below to get more of an idea of how this one works, with a veteran competitor showing their castmates how it’s done.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rookie competitor has yet to face elimination

With rookie Emy Alupei winning her fourth elimination in Episode 16, she seems closer than ever to getting to the final in her debut season.

Meanwhile, one would think her Survivor Romania pal Emanuel Neagu and fellow rookie Logan Sampedro are the next potential targets to go into elimination.

Logan has already been in two eliminations and came away with the wins, proving himself to be one of the top newcomers in the game. Emanuel has remained safe throughout the season, and being on the Emerald team has kept him out of recent eliminations.

Even with Sapphire’s two wins, Emanuel lucked out. One of those days was a women’s elimination, while the other featured Kyle Christie choosing veteran Josh Martinez as his opponent instead.

Will Emanuel remain out of harm’s way with another Emerald win in Episode 17, or will another team capture the victory and possibly send the rookie into his first elimination?

The Spies, Lies & Allies episode officially debuts on Wednesday, December 1.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.