The Challenge: Rookie Emy Alupei fires back at legend Darrell Taylor during Aftermath show

The Challenge Season 37 rookie fired back at OG Darrell Taylor during the Aftermath show. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

It wasn’t all fun and games as The Challenge: Aftermath show recently celebrated MTV’s reality show hitting its 500th episode as a legend and rookie clashed.

The latest installment of the post-show that covers MTV’s show and the Paramount Plus spinoff featured a special guest with four-time champion Darrell Taylor.

However, during his appearance, his remarks didn’t sit well with Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emy Alupei as she had a few things to say to him about his comments.

Spies, Lies & Allies rookie fires back at Challenge OG

With The Challenge Season 37, Episode 12, MTV celebrated its historic 500th episode of their reality TV series. After the Spies, Lies & Allies episode aired, a new installment of the Aftermath show arrived on YouTube.

The show featured Season 37 stars in the studio, including Josh Martinez, Nany Gonzalez, Devin Walker, and Tori Deal, while Emy Alupei and Kyle Christie appeared via video conferencing.

However, a surprise guest arrived during the celebration when The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast member Darrell Taylor joined them in the studio.

During his appearance, the vets praised Emy for playing the game like a vet in how she helped the alliance. Darrell then brought up Season 37 rookie Michaela Bradshaw who got eliminated in the first episode.

“I’m gonna just say Michaela got a heart of a beast, and she gonna f**k people up…if she comes back,” he said.

Host Devyn Simone tried to ask him if that meant Michaela would be coming for Emy, but Emy spoke up before he could answer.

“Mr. Darrell. Mr. Darrell. So you’re a hater of me, right?” Emy asked jokingly.

“Don’t know you. Don’t want to know you. Keep doing you,” Darrell replied, as Josh Martinez jumped behind the couch to hide.

“We don’t know each other, dude. We don’t know each other,” Emy said.

“I’m just saying. Michaela will eat your a** up,” Darrell told her.

“So you are not allowed to judge me, Mr. Darrell, because you don’t know me in real life. Fact. Period. Dotcom,” Emy fired back.

While the rookie and the OG had a semi-heated exchange, things eventually settled down. Darrell apologized to Emy, saying he wasn’t there during the season for what happened. However, host Devyn Simone suggested they could be a good team for a Rivals 4 season of The Challenge.

Emy helped vets find dirt on Season 37 rookies

Darrell’s comments praising the Survivor star come after Emy helped the veteran alliance find a reason to target Michaela.

In the first episode of the Spies, Lies & Allies season, the infamous list came about. There was speculation that Michaela and other Survivor stars created a list to determine which vets they might target.

While there was some debate about whether or not such a list existed, Emy brought the concept to the vets’ attention when she told Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira about it.

It put Michaela in the hot seat at the first deliberation of the season, and her fellow Survivor stars did all they could to move the target to her. Eventually, it gave the majority of the cast enough reason to vote for her and rookie teammate Renan Hellemans to go into elimination.

They became the first competitors to get eliminated, as they lost to Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald in that first episode. However, Michaela probably took some notes after seeing how things played out in the televised episode.

So if Michaela comes back for another season of The Challenge and Survivor Romania’s Emy is also there, she’ll likely be on her mental list of competitors to take out.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount Plus.