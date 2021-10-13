The Challenge: All Stars 2 teaser trailer, premiere date, and full cast revealed for second spinoff season

The Challenge OG Tina Barta is amongst cast members appearing in the All Stars 2 teaser trailer. Pic credit: Paramount+

For fans of The Challenge wanting to see more OGs on their screens, a second season of the popular spinoff series is on the way!

It won’t be long until The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres, bringing back fan favorites from Season 1, as well as other stars from the days of MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat shows.

Here are the latest details about the Season 2 cast and premiere date, as well as a look at the official teaser trailer for The Challenge: All Stars 2.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 teaser trailer released

Wednesday, October 13, brought forth news that The Challenge: All Stars Season 2 is coming soon, as MTV and Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer online.

In the video (below), viewers see a bit of footage of the OGs who will appear in Season 2, including returning favorites from the first season. There are also plenty of new OGs for Season 2 arriving from previous seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and other reality shows.

“This season, it’s one more fight to set things right,” host TJ Lavin says in the clip.

“Sometimes you wish you’d get a do-over. This feels like that,” a cast member says in a voiceover during the trailer.

The teaser reveals a bit of footage from the upcoming spinoff season, including daily challenges. There are views of competitors on land, in the water, and up in the air for various events. One scene features two competitors carrying heavy objects and running together on rough terrain.

It also appears TJ’s favorite event, trivia, could be back as the host presses a button, potentially dropping or launching a castmate somewhere for answering a question incorrectly.

In addition, viewers get to see some of the emotions expressed on cast members’ faces during various scenes. That includes Derrick Kosinski looking shocked by something and Brad Fiorenza enjoying a boat ride out in the water with someone.

At least one overhead shot from an elimination event also pops up in the trailer, seeming to show competitors will have a similar venue to Season 1 for those events.

Check out the full teaser trailer for the spinoff, with details about the cast members and premiere date below.

Who’s in the All Stars 2 cast?

Like All Stars Season 1, the spinoff’s second season will feature longtime reality TV stars from MTV’s Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat. Some are former castmates of one another on their other shows. All of them have a common tie of being competitors on at least one season of The Challenge.

A total of 24 competitors make up the All Stars 2 cast. Darrell Taylor, Katie Cooley, Kendal Sheppard, Jonna Mannion, Derrick Kosinski, Teck “Money” Holmes, Nehemiah Clark, and Laterrian Wallace are returning from the first season.

New additions for the Season 2 cast include Real World: Key West’s Tyler Duckworth and Jannelle Casanave and Real World: Cancun’s Jasmine Reynaud and Derek Chavez. Jasmine, Derek, and Jonna already seem like a potential alliance in the making.

Also appearing in the spinoff are Real Worlders Brad Fiorenza (RW: San Diego), Melinda Stolp (RW: Austin), Cohutta Grindstaff (RW: Sydney), Leah Gillingwater (RW: Paris), and MJ Garrett (RW: Philadelphia).

The new additions from previous Road Rules seasons include Ayanna Mackins (RR: Semester at Sea), Steve Meinke (RR: The Quest), Sophia Pasquis (RR: The Quest), Jodi Weatherton (RR: X-Treme), and Tina Barta (RR: South Pacific).

Two former Fresh Meat and Challenge stars are also in the Season 2 cast, with Ryan Kehoe and Casey Cooper.

When and where is The Challenge: All Stars 2 premiere?

Based on the teaser trailer, viewers will see The Challenge: All Stars 2 premiere on Thursday, November 11, on Paramount+.

Much like last season, a new episode will drop each week on Paramount+, and there will likely be Aftermath episodes online following each of these. The Aftermath episodes tend to arrive on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube channel a day or so after being released on Paramount+.

As far as seeing The Challenge: All Stars 2 on MTV, that won’t be an option, as it appears the spinoff will continue to be exclusive to the streaming network while the regular season stays on MTV.

Until then, fans are likely to get more content about the upcoming season, including a lengthier trailer revealing what’s on the way for the OGs in Season 2.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 premieres on November 11 on Paramount+.