TJ Lavin net worth 2021: How much is The Challenge host worth and where did he get his wealth?

The Challenge host TJ Lavin at an elimination event for Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

When it comes to MTV’s The Challenge, TJ Lavin has become synonymous with the franchise for many years. He seems to now be amongst legendary hosts who have been at the helm of other reality TV or game shows for their careers.

Each week during an episode of The Challenge, TJ is a familiar face as he presides over daily challenges, eliminations, and of course, what is now referred to as “TJ’s final.”

After the Season 37 premiere of The Challenge, TJ appeared on MTV Cribs, the popular series where stars show off their lavish homes. TJ’s had special memories inside, including memorabilia and other items he cherishes.

With that, many fans might be wondering about TJ Lavin’s net worth. Here are more details about how much The Challenge host is worth and where his money comes from.

Who is TJ Lavin from The Challenge?

Most viewers who watched MTV Cribs’ premiere episode were probably familiar with TJ Lavin due to his many years of hosting The Challenge, a reality competition series, also on MTV.

TJ, 44, has been The Challenge host since Season 11, The Gauntlet 2 in 2005. As of this report, the show is airing its 37th season called Spies, Lies & Allies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to hosting the regular series on MTV, the Las Vegas-born star hosted several spinoffs, including the recent Paramount+ spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

Before hosting The Challenge, TJ was a skilled BMX star who participated in the X Games and Dew Action Sports Tour. TJ won gold medals three times in the X Games and one silver and three bronze medals. His success in motorsports also brought various endorsement deals and other ventures his way.

His career took a scary turn in Las Vegas on October 14, 2010, when he suffered a crash during Dew Action Sports Tour. It resulted in serious injuries, prompting many to worry about TJ’s recovery. However, TJ overcame that as he returned home the next month and ultimately made a full recovery.

TJ showed off his updated home on MTV Cribs

That’s allowed him to continue hosting The Challenge but also enjoy his sweet crib. Based on details in the episode, it’s 2,800 square feet, features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is “off the grid.”

TJ was on an older episode of MTV Cribs in 2002 as a bachelor, so on the 2021 episode, he said things had changed quite a bit for him and his residence.

“It went from pianos and pool tables to now…I’m married,” TJ said in the episode, adding, “But it’s for the better.”

He took viewers on a tour of the cool interior which included a “rustic” design due to having several dogs who might mess things up. There’s also a workout area that includes treadmills and weights, although TJ’s wife Roxanne may use it more than he does.

The home also features unique memorabilia and items TJ has picked up over the years, including a guitar he bought in Thailand and a signed basketball from the late, great Kobe Bryant.

TJ’s outdoors includes a custom rock hot tub complete with a waterfall, and of course, a backyard full of dirt jumps and ramps to try out stunts to his heart’s content. After all, TJ is still a BMX enthusiast at his core.

How much is TJ Lavin’s net worth 2021?

With such a lavish home full of unique items, well-decorated rooms, and those outdoors amenities, many are probably wondering about TJ Lavin’s net worth.

Based on recent Celebrity Net Worth estimates, The Challenge host is worth $9 million, as of this report.

As mentioned, TJ has hosted the MTV competitions series since Season 11, giving him 26 seasons of hosting, along with the spinoffs. Before that, he made his money from BMX, which he started doing professionally at age 19.

Along with his reality TV hosting and BMX earnings, he’s also had endorsement deals and other side gigs. That includes having a video game based on him called MTV Sports: T. J. Lavin’s Ultimate BMX.

TJ’s also a musician. His home features a recording studio, and he’s released an album and several songs over the years. Last but not least, he had a starring role in the 2012 movie Beast: A Monster Among Men.

So TJ has parlayed his many talents into other ventures beyond his original career of BMX, showing how diverse his skills are in the entertainment field.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.