The Challenge’s Emanuel Neagu blasts Jemmye Carroll, accuses her of ‘bullying for clout’

Emanuel Neagu appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

An online exchange involving The Challenge’s Emanuel Neagu and Jemmye Caroll has the Season 37 rookie accusing the All Stars OG of “bullying for clout.”

Their back and forth remarks arrived as Emanuel seemed to be defending his Spies, Lies & Allies showmance, Tori Deal, after recent comments about her online.

While Emanuel and Jemmye aren’t castmates on the show, they went at it with Jemmye also suggesting to Emanuel to “check your girl’s track record.”

Jemmye and Emanuel had exchange after Fessy’s Challenge suggestion

The Challenge fan account @challengeteaa on Instagram recently highlighted social media posts and comments involving The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ Fessy Shafaat, his castmate Emanuel Neagu, and All Stars OG, Jemmye Carroll.

In his tweet, Fessy suggested The Challenge could do a season traveling around the United States to do various daily challenges with the eliminations held in stadiums or arenas for fans to watch live.

“Good luck filling those stadiums you speak of… *Rihanna voice*,” Jemmye said in her retweet of Fessy’s comment.

In the screenshot below, @challengeteaa shows an Instagram comment Emanuel made about what Jemmye said, asking if she was “the same girl that wanna bully Tori for clout.”

“Clout? Lol. Last time I checked I’m actually on The Challenge show fans enjoy watching! She’ll drop you as soon as you stop getting cast so enjoy the ride bro!!!!” Jemmye replied on Instagram.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Jemmye to Emanuel: ‘Check your girls track record’

The exchange didn’t end there as Jemmye also suggested that Emanuel look at his showmance Tori Deal’s history with men from the show.

“Also while I’m here..maybe check your girl’s track record with men on the challenge and not my tweets,” Jemmye told the Spies, Lies & Allies rookie.

That track record includes castmate Jordan Wiseley. Many Challenge fans have suggested Emanuel bears a striking resemblance to Tori’s former fiance.

“Nothing against ya’ll motherf*****s I love you all haters and fans, I’m glad y’all know my name. Jemy, I thought that was for clout because I personally don’t have the heart [to] go out of my way to bully someone or to try to put them down and it’s not only about Tori, that’s why I commented on this post,” Emanuel said to Jemmye.

That brought Jemmye to fire back, “telling the truth about somebody isn’t bullying.”

“She’s an opportunist. Facts are facts! You’ll unfortunately learn the hard way!! But I wish you well homie!!! It’s all love,” Jemmye told Emanuel.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Some fans suggest that Emanuel’s “bullying” comment relates to Jemmye calling out Tori for being friends with Camila Nakagawa.

Based on fan account comments, Tori recently unfollowed Camila on Instagram after castmate Leroy Garrett released a video discussing his experience with racism during The Challenge’s Dirty 30 season.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Tori and Emanuel currently appear together on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season on MTV. The Survivor Romania rookie has been featured in a showmance with Tori during several episodes of the season, and it’s believed they continued to explore that relationship after filming the show.

Jemmye has appeared on seven regular seasons of The Challenge. She also appeared on the first season of the Paramount Plus spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, where she reached the final alongside 11 other castmates.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.