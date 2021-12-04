CT Tamburello on The Challenge: Castmates, fans react to dominant performance in Spies, Lies & Allies mission

The Challenge star CT Tamburello recovers after competing in Spies, Lies & Allies’ Dead Drop mission. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s CT Tamburello has already solidified his spot amongst all-time greats for MTV’s competition series. However, a recent performance at the age of 40 has people once again marveling at his impressive abilities.

During Spies, Lies & Allies, CT showed why he’s a four-time champion and Challenge legend by putting on a dominant performance in another daily mission.

Following his display in the entertaining event, many fans gave their thoughts about CT’s performance.

CT Tamburello dominates Dead Drop mission

With Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 17, the teams competed in a daily challenge called Dead Drop. That involved each team member running across a “gauntlet” hanging above the water to retrieve a capsule from the other side and then running it back.

The object was to get as many capsules out of 10 as possible in the fastest time. Meanwhile, opposing players swung large blue sandbags at the competitor to try to knock them off. If an agent fell in the water, they could climb a ladder up to the gauntlet and try again. If an agent lost one of the capsules into the water, it was out of play.

With CT Tamburello’s Sapphire Cell going first, CT really set the bar high for the rest of the competitors. Despite the opposing players’ best attempts to knock the four-time champ off, he adeptly moved back and forth across the gauntlet, dodging sandbags easily and bringing back capsules.

However, his teammates didn’t seem up to the task like their veteran leader was.

“Kyle and Emy are no help. I’m alone in this one,” CT remarked in a confessional interview.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the end, he retrieved seven capsules by himself, while Emy Alupei and Kyle Christie contributed nothing.

The Emerald team retrieved seven capsules as well, but with multiple team members involved in the effort. However, CT still moved quicker than the other teams, resulting in a big victory for Sapphire Cell, keeping them safe from elimination.

The Challenge castmates and fans react to CT’s performance

CT’s impressive performance in that Season 37, Episode 17 mission received plenty of comments praising him on the Instagram video. That included several castmates from Spies, Lies & Allies, or even previous seasons.

“Man is fast! Challenge on point too!🔥,” All Stars 2 cast member Brad Fiorenza commented.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Twitter

Berna Canbeldek, CT’s teammate earlier in the Spies, Lies & Allies season, also praised his abilities in The Challenge.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Meanwhile, CT’s Sapphire teammate Kyle decided to give himself credit for doing a great job of “staying out of the way.” He may have dropped more capsules if he had tried to compete, costing his team the mission.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Fans were also heaping praise on The Challenge OG, with one individual demanding “more CT” for the show.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Another fan compared CT’s Episode 17 performance to a memorable performance from NBA superstar LeBron James.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Yet another fan suggested CT’s next career move once he hangs up his gear as a Challenge competitor.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

One thing’s undeniable — CT Tamburello is a Challenge beast. With him appearing in his 19th season and hitting the age of 40, he continues to show competitors of all ages how it’s done. Now he’ll try to follow up the latest performance with another victory in the final to further solidify his status amongst Challenge legends.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.