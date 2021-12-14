Cara Maria Sorbello from The Challenge says she received death threats after ‘fake engagement party’

Cara Maria Sorbello appears in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

Two-time Challenge champion Cara Maria Sorbello has received plenty of love and hate over the years that she’s been a part of MTV’s reality competition series.

That arrived as she transitioned from being an underdog on the show to a champion and went through various drama with castmates.

She recently revealed that her stance on a “fake engagement party” that was part of one of her seasons led to some issues for her from various fans of the show.

Cara Maria reveals what she’d change from her reality TV days

Being on reality TV means dealing with being in the spotlight quite often. With The Challenge comes scrutiny from viewers about various decisions made in the game or just over how cast members interact and deal with their castmates.

A fan recently asked Cara Maria Sorbello if she could go back and change anything about her time on reality TV, what it would be.

Cara, who arrived to MTV during The Challenge: Fresh Meat season, gave several answers, some of which involved different seasons of the show.

One of her answers mentioned never getting involved with any of the men on the show aside from her current boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore. Another involved saving her castmate Leroy Garrett from an elimination during the Vendettas season.

However, answer No. 3 had Cara speaking about an experience that occurred during the War of the Worlds 2 season and resulted in serious backlash.

“I would have gone to the fake engagement party and been fake like everyone else (‘lost’ like 30k followers over not going and got a lot of death threats for being right),” she revealed.

The big engagement party was part of The Challenge Season 34, War of the Worlds 2. While most cast members were happy to see castmates Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley engaged, Cara wasn’t buying it.

WOTW2 featured engagement moment, party after

During the War of the Worlds 2 season, viewers saw Jordan Wiseley get down on one knee after winning his elimination against Theo Campbell. From there, he proposed to his castmate and girlfriend, Tori Deal.

She accepted, and the two were officially engaged after a memorable moment. During that scene, Cara made some side remarks, drawing criticism from her boyfriend Paulie, who was standing next to her.

Following that proposal moment, castmates congratulated Tori and Jordan, and back at The Challenge house, almost everyone celebrated the occasion by having a party.

The footage showed that Cara chose not to attend while the rest of her castmates did. It seems, based on that footage, Cara took some heat from fans for her decision.

“I really feel like that proposal was staged, and she already knew about it. I think they got married before they got here,” footage showed Cara telling some of her castmates in Episode 12.

“You know they didn’t do this s**t for a friggin elimination on a Challenge. This was done way before, and now they’re just ‘Whoo! Will you marry me?’ Fake as f**k,” she said in a confessional interview.

Fast forward to the present day, and Tori and Jordan have since broken up after being engaged for over a year and several more seasons of The Challenge. Things got messy with the breakup, including cheating rumors, which Tori has continuously denied.

Just recently, Tori defended herself from claims made in a Patreon video by castmate Jemmye Carroll in which she said Tori had cheated with castmate Fessy Shafaat.

As far as Cara potentially returning to The Challenge, it seems the two-time champion has a shot. Based on Season 38 rumors, almost everyone imaginable received availability calls, including Cara and Paulie. One has to wonder if Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Tori Deal might also be a part of the cast with Cara.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.