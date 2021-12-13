Johnny Bananas from The Challenge reveals major guests coming to his podcast

The Challenge star, Johnny Bananas, revealed two big guests are coming up for his podcast. Pic credit: Paramount+

Seven-time Challenge champion Johnny Bananas recently revealed some very special guests are on the way for his Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

The Challenge legend had been trying to get a certain Spies, Lies & Allies cast member to appear on the show, and now it seems they will.

In addition, a former NFL quarterback who is a major fan of MTV’s competition series will appear on Bananas’ podcast show for The Ringer.

Johnny Bananas reveals upcoming podcast guests

Before The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season got going, Johnny Bananas announced he’d joined The Ringer to host a weekly podcast covering MTV’s The Challenge.

Since then, he’s done weekly episodes featuring special guests from both Spies, Lies & Allies, and the Paramount Plus spinoff, All Stars 2. Recent guests included All Stars 2 cast members Brad Fiorenza and Darrell Taylor.

A fan tweeted at Bananas on Sunday asking him if he’d given up on the Spies, Lies & Allies season based on the recent All Stars coverage. Bananas retweeted that that’s not the case, though.

“Nope… Coming in HOT this week,” he tweeted along with a volcano emoji and tags for Amanda Garcia and Dan Orlovsky.

Amanda was among the recent eliminations from Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18, just ahead of TJ Lavin’s final. Orlovsky appears on ESPN as an analyst and on-air personality covering various sports topics. Orlovsky often mentions The Challenge with references to recent episodes or cast members.

It appears, based on Bananas’ tweet, he’s going to split time for the episode between two guests, while previous episodes featured just one personality.

Amanda Garcia to appear in her first podcast

Amanda’s appearance on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast will be the first time The Challenge star has appeared on any podcast, something she’d previously been against doing.

The Challenge’s devil herself typically shared inside details, gossip, and dirt about the show and castmates on her own platforms, including Instagram Live and, more recently, her OnlyFans page.

This past week, Amanda got into it with her former castmate Natalie Negrotti on Twitter over what Amanda called “fake” drama that Natalie was starting over a conversation they had this past August involving Fessy Shafaat.

Johnny Bananas said it seemed like something they needed to discuss on his podcast, which prompted Amanda to throw a jab back at him on Twitter.

However, she also polled her fans on Twitter to see if they’d be interested in her going on Johnny Bananas’ podcast.

Once Johnny Bananas revealed the big news about his podcast guests, Amanda retweeted it to comment about her appearance.

“My first and only podcast EVERRRRR. Better tune in b****es,” Amanda tweeted out.

Based on Bananas’ tweet, this episode may not offer a full hour of Amanda like other Challenge guests on his podcast. However, one would think there may be some great exchanges between these two, considering their past encounters on MTV’s show.

Along with that, Amanda says it’ll be her “only podcast EVERRRRR,” which makes it a must-hear episode of Death, Taxes, and Bananas.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.