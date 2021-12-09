Nicole James on Real Housewives of Orange County: Everything to know about the RHOC newbie

New RHOC friend Nicole James is stirring up drama. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Nicole James is causing a stir on The Real Housewives of Orange County and yet we know very little about the newbie. Rumors started to swirl about Nicole before Season 16 even aired and now the drama is playing out!

We’ve learned a few things about Nicole, thanks to Shannon Beador who shared details about meeting her 16 years ago when their daughters attended preschool together.

Nicole’s appearance has changed quite a bit and when Heather Dubrow introduced her to the group Shannon wasn’t sure it was the same woman. Apparently, Nicole’s surname had also changed from Weise to James which added to the confusion.

However, Shannon soon realized it was the same person and she quickly revealed a secret about her.

Who is RHOC newbie Nicole James?

What we know about Nicole so far is that she sued Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, and didn’t relay that information to Heather after befriending her.

Years ago, Nicole went to Dr. Dubrow for a breast augmentation but wasn’t happy with the final results, so she filed a lawsuit against him.

According to the latest episode, Nicole later dropped the lawsuit but Radar Online reported that the revelation about her suing Terry Dubrow is what led to Nicole being demoted from a full-time Housewife. That claim hasn’t been substantiated.

However, there’s a lot more to know about the mysterious Nicole James– one being the fact that she’s a mother to three kids.

Nicole’s eldest child is her 23-year-old son Blake Weise who was born during her marriage to now ex-husband Marcel Weise.

According to gosspinextdoor.com, Marcel is 56 years old and owns a stock brokerage and realty company with branches in nine different states. He has a reported net worth of $10 million.

It’s not clear when Nicole and Marcel tied the knot or when they got divorced but she later went on to have two more kids.

She has a daughter named Laren, which is where the Shannon Beador connection comes in since Lauren went to school with Shannon’s eldest daughter, Sophie.

Nicole’s youngest child is her 12-year-old daughter Presley.

Nicole James once dated Kid Rick

Once again it was Shannon Beador who revealed this tidbit about her Real Housewives of Orange County castmate and now we’re intrigued. Apparently, Nicole was quite the blond bombshell back in the day and a dead ringer for Kid Rock’s ex Pamela Anderson.

After the rocker and the actress broke up Nicole dated him, but it’s not clear how long that relationship lasted. However, she did mention his name in the latest episode.

Regarding the current state of Nicole’s personal life, she doesn’t appear to be married, and if she’s dating anyone, there’s no indication of that on her social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.