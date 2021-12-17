The Challenge Season 37 winners: Who has won the most money in the show’s history?

The Challenge now has three cast members in the millionaire-dollar winnings club after Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 winners have officially been decided as the Spies, Lies & Allies finale arrived on MTV. With that, there were two champions crowned.

Several other finalists also had a chance to get some money for completing TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia, with an interesting twist attached to the season.

With the winners decided, many fans might wonder who has won the most money in the history of The Challenge. One individual is above the rest of their castmates.

The Challenge Season 37 winners crowned

It was another grueling two-day final for competitors on a season of The Challenge. In Croatia, the agents were hiking, running, swimming, solving puzzles, and staying overnight in a mountaintop cave as part of the event.

In Season 37, Episode 19, the Purple cell consisting of CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, Tori Deal, and Emy Alupei took on the Orange cell consisting of Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez.

Two more eliminations arrived early on the second day of the final. The Orange cell, the last-place team of the two squads, had to battle each other for the right to continue.

Kyle Christie eliminated Nelson Thomas in one elimination, and then girlfriends Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez faced off in the women’s elimination. Kaycee picked up an emotional win to continue and received a major benefit for the rest of the final.

TJ revealed a twist where elimination winners Kaycee and Kyle could continue as teammates or work with new partners. They each chose a new partner, with Kaycee selecting four-time champ CT Tamburello and Kyle taking Tori Deal. Those were their partners for the rest of the final.

In the end, it was CT and Kaycee who reached the top of a mountain, memorized a long string of numbers, then raced back down to use those numbers to unlock a vault first. That gave them a one-million-dollar diamond as The Challenge 37 winners.

They received the option to keep all of the prize money or give some to their fellow finalists. In a classy move, they gave the other two teams money. The teams of Kyle and Tori and Emy Alupei and Devin Walker each received $100,000 to split.

Who has won the most money from The Challenge?

Following their wins on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark gained some ground on the all-time Challenge prize money leaderboard.

Kaycee is now 11th overall, with an estimated $403,000 from banking $3,000 in a daily challenge and $400,000 from winning Season 37. Meanwhile, CT jumped two spots and is now the all-time leader.

His $400,000 gained from Spies, Lies & Allies pushed him to the No. 1 spot with $1.365 million total. He is now ahead of the seven-time champion Johnny Bananas who has $1,184,720 in winnings. CT’s Season 37 castmate, Ashley Mitchell, is third overall with $1,121,250 in prize money from the show.

A five-time champion now, CT got his other wins with Double Agents, War of the Worlds 2, Invasion of the Champions, and Rivals II. Those wins and additional money he banked during the various seasons earned him $965,000. He officially joins The Challenge winners’ millionaire club with Bananas and Ashley.

Interestingly, Kaycee is still $52,000 away from fellow Big Brother star Amber Borzotra who is No. 10 on the list. Amber, CT’s partner for the Double Agents final, won $455,000 in prize money for Season 36. She and Kaycee are the only Big Brother stars to have won The Challenge.

Now fans will wait to see if CT takes a break from the competition he loves or returns for Season 38 to go for a third-straight championship and more money on that leaderboard. In addition, will Bananas return to try to regain the top spot?

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.