The Challenge 2021 winner Kaycee Clark shares she’s ‘not expecting’ call to appear in Season 38

Kaycee Clark contemplates a major decision after winning The Challenge Season 37 final. Pic credit: MTV

Fresh off her first championship, The Challenge winner Kaycee Clark has etched her name into the reality television history books.

Not only has she won a season of MTV’s competition series, but she previously won CBS’ Big Brother, which also brought her significant prize money.

With that, she recently talked about her plans after the Spies, Lies & Allies win and how she “doesn’t even plan for going back” on MTV’s show.

Kaycee among The Challenge 2021 winners in emotional final

The Spies, Lies & Allies season finale included the conclusion of TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia. Kaycee was amongst eight competitors who started the final, alongside her girlfriend, Nany Gonzalez.

They ended up on the Orange cell, a four-person team that included Kyle Christie and Nelson Thomas. They’d compete against the Purple cell featuring Devin Walker, Emy Alupei, Tori Deal, and Chris “CT” Tamburello.

However, Kaycee and Nany had an emotional elimination matchup on Day 2 of the final since they were part of the last-place team.

During MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Kaycee said there were points at which she wanted to let Nany win their elimination and that she told Nany to “go hard” at her in the event. However, Nany sacrificed herself as she took the loss, allowing Kaycee to continue in the final.

Kaycee shared some moments with Nany before receiving a powerful decision. TJ told her and the other elimination winner, Kyle, that they could work together or choose different partners for the rest of the final.

Kyle chose Tori, while Kaycee chose four-time champion CT. In the end, CT and Kaycee were able to race to the top of a mountain, memorize a 20-digit code, rush back down, and unlock a large safe containing the million-dollar diamond.

Following their big win, CT and Kaycee received the option to keep all $1 million in prize money or share some with the other finalists. After a brief discussion shown in the footage, they generously gave the other teams $100,000 each.

The Challenge winner says she doesn’t ‘even plan for going back’

Spies, Lies & Allies was Kaycee’s third season and her third time in a final. However, it was her first time winning a final. She debuted on Total Madness and then returned for Double Agents, followed by Spies, Lies & Allies.

During Kaycee’s recent interview on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, co-hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira asked her many questions about winning the final, sharing the money, and post-season plans.

Kaycee mentioned that she returned to film Spies, Lies & Allies season four months after having surgery and was recovering from that brutal leg injury she suffered in the Double Agents final. Her doctor told her it would take two years to heal fully, and Kaycee said the injury is still healing.

However, she revealed intentions to do some boxing and tackle football, both of which she enjoys in her time away from the show. She’s also been spending more time with girlfriend Nany Gonzalez, as the two frequently take trips together and post on their social media.

When it comes to returning for The Challenge Season 38, though, Kaycee explained on the MTV podcast how she doesn’t “plan for going back.”

“For like a callback, I always tell people that I don’t ever expect a call [to come] back, so I don’t even plan for going back on the show. You know? If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t. Like, I’m not expecting it,” Kaycee shared in the podcast episode.

In part of the podcast interview, she mentioned that one of her goals would be to win The Challenge alongside her Big Brother allies Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat. However, Kaycee also said she could try something beyond the reality competition series.

“I love to compete. I could be something else. I don’t know exactly what I’m gonna be doing, but I’m gonna find something to keep competing in,” she told Aneesa and Tori, adding, “Maybe if I get a callback, I’ll come back.”

With rumors that cast availability calls have gone out for Season 38 cast, one has to think the show’s winners were amongst those on the list of individuals contacted. However, time will tell if either of The Challenge 2021 winners will return or take a break from the show.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.