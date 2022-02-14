The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Love Island, Ex on the Beach stars could join cast

TJ Lavin speaks with the cast of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Fans are still awaiting news on MTV’s The Challenge Season 38, as Spies, Lies & Allies received mixed reviews from viewers and critics. That season ended in late 2021, but there’s been no announcement about the next season yet.

However, rumors have circulated about calls going out for the cast members who could compete in the 38th season. There was online speculation that calls were going out to just about everyone imaginable.

Each season usually has a group of rookies competing. There may be at least three new cast members getting ready to debut on The Challenge Season 38, as teased by recent social media posts from a veteran.

New cast members potentially hang out with Challenge vets

The Challenge Season 37 was Spies, Lies & Allies, which featured more rookies than veterans at the start of the season. It had a plethora of stars from international reality TV shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, Paradise Hotel, and Warsaw Shore.

Three reality stars were recently rubbing elbows with several cast members from that Spies, Lies & Allies season. Finalist Nelson Thomas shared a few Instagram Story photos that featured his friends Cory Wharton and Cortez White.

His photos also included two other reality stars: Analyse Talavera and Johnny Middlebrooks. Analyse will appear in MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, while Middlebrooks was a cast member on Love Island USA 2.

Pic credit: @sipandspillreturns/Instagram

Also tagged in Nelson’s post is Survivor star Jay Starrett, who appeared on two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and was supposed to be part of Spies, Lies & Allies. In his IG Story, Nelson also tagged Hydroxycut, a weight loss and workout supplement.

In another photo tagged with Hydroxycut, Analyse appears with Kyra Green, a cast member on Love Island USA Season 1.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sipandspillreturns/Instagram

Who will be in The Challenge Season 38 cast?

Nelson’s Instagram Story slides above could just be reality TV stars hanging out together to help promote Hydroxycut. However, it could also indicate those individuals are planning to appear in Season 38. So far, there is no confirmation of them joining the cast, though.

Of the individuals pictured and tagged, Cory Wharton seemed to indicate he’d be taking some time away from the show after Spies, Lies & Allies to spend more time with his girlfriend and daughters.

Another major star who said he might take time away after Season 37 is Chris “CT” Tamburello, who recently unveiled a poster for his upcoming movie, The Most Dangerous Game.

In addition, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley announced she was leaving the show to focus on culinary school and a career in that field. Nany Gonzalez, a finalist during Season 37, has been pursuing work as an esthetician in California since moving in with Kaycee Clark. Her status for returning to the show is unknown.

As of right now, it would seem the only given for The Challenge Season 38 cast is host TJ Lavin, who has been a mainstay since The Gauntlet 2 in 2005. Otherwise, it’s a mystery as to which rookies and vets will appear on MTV’s competition series until spoilers start hitting the internet.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022.