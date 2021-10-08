The Challenge star Jay Starrett shares video reaction for fans asking him to return to the show

Jay Starrett during his appearance on The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

It’s been a minute since fans have seen former Survivor and Ex on the Beach star Jay Starrett on MTV’s The Challenge.

He was last seen during the Double Agents season, getting into a brief argument with castmate Josh Martinez and then being part of Theresa Jones’ plan to try to get rid of Ashley Mitchell or Kam Williams.

The latter hurt Jay’s chances at survival in the game, as it made him a target for other castmates, including Kam’s boyfriend Leroy Garrett. Leroy would end up eliminating him to prevent Jay from a chance at reaching a Challenge final.

He was noticeably absent from Spies, Lies & Allies, while other Survivor stars debuted. Meanwhile, it seems, based on a recent video he shared, that he’s getting a lot of requests to return to The Challenge.

Jay Starrett shares TikTok about returning to The Challenge

As The Challenge Season 37 was filmed, two-time competitor Jay Starrett was at home. He may now be watching the episodes each week as other fans do to see all the drama, eliminations, and mayhem.

However, the 32-year-old Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X star regularly posts on his social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok. He recently shared a video clip on TikTok reacting to all the people asking him to return.

The quick clip below features Jay scrolling through his phone as if reading through many comments from fans who want him back on MTV’s reality competition series.

The video has an original song by J. Carseni playing, which features a sample of Bill Withers’ classic Ain’t No Sunshine. The words “I know, I know, I know” play continuously to suggest Jay knows he needs to be back in the game.

Why wasn’t Jay Starrett on Spies, Lies & Allies?

As mentioned, Season 36 was the most recent appearance for Jay Starrett on The Challenge. That was his follow-up to Total Madness, where the rookie went into several early eliminations. He won his first two, including an exciting upset over Challenge legend CT Tamburello.

His return for Double Agents brought some major potential as he had another Survivor star, winner Natalie Anderson, there as a possible ally. Unfortunately, she had to leave the show. Jay also teamed up with Theresa Jones, who tried her best to eliminate certain cast members with solid connections in the game.

He’d get eliminated in Double Agents Episode 7 by Leroy Garrett and gave an emotional confessional following the loss about wanting to win for his family.

Production seemed to be setting Jay up for a stronger alliance heading into The Challenge Season 37. With Spies, Lies & Allies, he was supposedly going to join the show with several other Survivor stars, including Michele Fitzgerald.

Unfortunately, rumors arrived that Jay got cut from the cast due to violating COVID-19 protocols during quarantine. That ended any chances of him being a potential “veteran” Challenge leader for other Survivor stars during Season 37.

Viewers saw rookies Michele, Tommy Sheehan, and Jay’s Millenials vs. Gen X castmate Michaela Bradshaw amongst the newest Survivor USA stars to join The Challenge cast, while former cast members Jay and Natalie weren’t there.

However, there’s already talk of a Season 38, which is likely to film in the coming months and probably have episodes begin airing in early-to-mid 2022. It will be a surprise if Jay Starrett isn’t back on The Challenge then, as he seems like a serious contender capable of succeeding on MTV’s show.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.