The Challenge Season 37: Ashley Mitchell reacts to Episode 9 including castmate’s gift card claims

Following The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9, several cast members reacted to the drama that went down during the televised episode.

That includes two-time Challenge winner Ashley Mitchell, who fired back after her castmates made comments attacking her during the episode.

Part of those comments were the claims she gave her good friend a gift card after winning a hefty amount of prize money in her third season.

Ashley battled veteran castmates at deliberation

Members of the veteran alliance were all shaken up in Season 37, Episode 9, as they knew one of them would get voted into an elimination for the first time of the season.

Two cast members, in particular, felt they were targets, with Cory Wharton and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell. Cory spoke first at the deliberation to defend himself, which brought Ashley into things in an attempt to make him a target.

The two would get into a war of words, with Cory reminding people how Ashley was a “snake” who backstabbed Hunter Barfield on Final Reckoning when she decided to take all the first-place prize money for herself.

“Who did I snake?” Ashley asks Cory at one point during their argument, making him go silent.

From there, things escalated with Nelson Thomas also joining the argument to tell people Ashley only gave her good friend Amanda Garcia a $500 gift card after winning the million dollars.

“You sacrificed yourself to go in so she could win a million dollars and she only sent you a $500 gift card,” Nelson said to Amanda adding that Ashley was “the most selfish person to play this game.”

The argument served as the precursor to the cast voting for the latest team to go into elimination, which would feature the first veteran cast member of the season getting voted in. Luckily for Ashley, she seemed to have more numbers on her side.

Ashley reacts to castmates’ comments from Episode 9

After the Spies, Lies & Allies episode aired, Ashley took to Twitter to defend herself from some of those comments that arrived in Episode 9.

That included her denying the claim about giving Amanda a $500 gift card, as she said that never happened as Amanda wouldn’t allow her to give her money if she tried.

In addition, she said that Amanda put herself on the line for both her and Hunter. Ashley also suggests if Amanda had won the final on Final Reckoning with Zach Nichols, he most likely would have taken all of the million dollars in prize money for himself.

She went on to mention she sent Amanda gifts for her son Avonni when he was born. In addition, Ashley tweeted that if her friend ever needs anything, she knows she’s there for her.

In a separate series of tweets, Ashley mentioned how it hurts to hear castmates’ comments about her during the episodes that she wasn’t aware of until the episode aired.

“One thing that hits me hard is the people saying how much they love me, how they are glad I’m near them bc I keep them laughing & smiling, so quickly act like I’m just a threat and not a friend in interviews. That hurts so much. Literally, very few people can understand,” Ashley tweeted.

She went on to say, “Everyone checks on me after the show,” but during the show, it’s a different story and is a particular type of “weirdness” that not many people experience.

During Episode 9, Ashley kept the target off her back as it went onto castmate Cory Wharton. Since he appeared to be working with several rookies, Cory and his teammate Bettina Buchanan got voted into elimination. Amanda still seemed to be OK with the vets.

However, it seems that the two-time Challenge winner feels she has very true friends from the cast beyond Amanda Garcia, who always seems to have her back.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.