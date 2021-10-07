Ashley Mitchell net worth 2021: How much is The Challenge star worth and where did she get her wealth?

The Challenge’s Ashley Mitchell racked up some serious prize money with just a few wins on the show. Pic credit: MTV

One of the popular stars on The Challenge in recent history is Ashley Mitchell, a two-time champion who has racked up some valuable wins.

She earned the nickname “Millionaire Mitchell” thanks to her big victory on Final Reckoning, which involved an infamous move to secure the entire bag of prize money for herself.

So what is Ashley Mitchell’s net worth estimated at, and how did The Challenge star get all of that money?

Ashley Mitchell won early in her Challenge career

Ashley made her debut on The Challenge: Rivals III, where she teamed up with her Real World: X-Plosion castmate, Cory Wharton. While they got eliminated by the 11th episode of the season, she returned with a vengeance in her next season.

That was Invasion of the Champions, where she reached the final, then defeated Camila Nakagawa and Nicole Zanatta to become a first-time champion. For the men, CT Tamburello was the winner.

For finishing in first place, they each collected $100,000. That was in addition to their team bank account money accumulated during the season.

It would take just two more seasons for Ashley to reach another final. This time it was The Challenge: Final Reckoning, where she teamed up with Hunter Barfield.

The duo managed to get the best score out of all competing teams, including Cara Maria Sorbello with Marie Rhoda, Paulie Calafiore with Natalie Negrotti, and Joss Mooney with Sylvia Elsrode.

However, that win came with a massive twist as the teammate with the better overall score or time got to make a big decision. With the victory, they could split the prize money with their teammate or keep it all for themself.

Ashley kept all $1 million in prize money as she felt Hunter mistreated her during their run to the final. With that, she seriously boosted her bank account.

How else does Ashley get her money?

The Challenge is one component of many of the cast members’ earnings. Many of the cast members get salaries to appear on the show and other reality shows.

In addition to Real World: X-Plosion, Ashley was also on a short reality dating series MTV put on YouTube called Match Me If You Can. It’s unknown what she made for appearing on Real World or this dating show.

Like other Challenge castmates, Ashley also has a subscriber-based account with Patreon. Her fans can become Patrons on three levels with Smashley for $5, Hurricane Ash for $10, and Millionaire Mitchell for $15. Each level offers different exclusives such as live chat, fan requests, and behind-the-scenes content.

In the past, Ashley has offered personalized Cameo videos for fans to request. As of this report, she isn’t taking any bookings, though.

Lastly, Millionaire Mitchell has likely done sponsored ads on social media and partnerships. In addition, one has to think she might have made a few investments after winning such serious prize money.

What is Ashley Mitchell’s net worth?

Current The Challenge Wiki details show that Ashley, 34, has racked up $1,121,250 in prize money from MTV’s reality competition series. However, that doesn’t consider that taxes get taken out of whatever amounts the cast members win.

One also has to consider whether or not Ashley is a saver, investor, or spender. She likes taking trips frequently, so she could be spending a lot of money in that capacity. However, she may also own property and other investments, which keep her net worth at a decent level and possibly rising.

A Popular Net Worth report estimated that Ashley’s net worth is around $1 million, but it’s merely speculation.

It could be more than that amount if she has other investments like real estate, stocks, cryptocurrency, or business ventures. That could make her the wealthiest Spies, Lies & Allies star, although Chris “CT” Tamburello seems to be close.

With Spies, Lies & Allies, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell received a chance to add more money to her total, as the two-time champ is a constant threat to reach The Challenge final and win big.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.