The Challenge: Who is the richest Spies, Lies & Allies star and how did they get their money?

The cast of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season originally featured just two former champions. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season has 34 cast members vying for big prize money in Croatia. Several of them have previously won a season of the show, with two winning teammates returning from Double Agents.

Another is a two-time winner and seems capable of winning a third Challenge championship. That said, the former and reigning champions have won some serious prize money to add to their bank accounts.

So who is the richest Spies, Lies & Allies star on The Challenge? Here’s a look at which Season 37 cast member it might be and how they achieved that money.

Three champions appear on The Challenge Season 37

With the arrival of Season 37 of The Challenge, reigning champion Chris “CT” Tamburello was announced as part of the initial cast, along with two-time champion Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell.

They were joined by former Big Brother star Amber Borzotra, who showed up in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 2 as a replacement for the “deactivated” Lauren Coogan.

Amber won the final in her rookie season alongside CT. For the win, the two teammates split the first-place prize money of $900,000, immediately elevating them on the list of all-time cast members for prize money won. It was CT’s fourth win in a Challenge season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, Ashley Mitchell is on Season 37, looking to win her third final. She previously won the Invasion of the Champions season and then again on Final Reckoning.

The latter of those seasons is what earned her the “Millionaire” nickname, though, as she took the entire first-place prize money for herself, leaving Hunter Barfield with nothing.

That said, Ashley has two fewer championships than CT Tamburello. Meanwhile, Amber Borzotra is still new to the show but won a good bit of money in her rookie season. So which of them is the richest star of the Spies, Lies & Allies cast?

Who is the richest Spies, Lies & Allies cast member?

As of this report, Ashley ranks near the top of the all-time prize money won for Challenge stars. According to her Challenge Wiki page, she’s racked up $1,121,250 in prize money before taxes over her seasons. The bulk of that money came from the Final Reckoning win.

Meanwhile, CT Tamburello’s four wins on The Challenge and other banked prize money have the 41-year-old star sitting at just under a million dollars pre-tax. CT’s total prize money is $965,000, according to the Challenge Wiki.

Both Ashley and CT are major stars from The Challenge and based on their winnings, Ashley is just ahead of CT as “richest” from Spies, Lies & Allies. However, one would have to account for their other work, endorsements, investments, and if they spent away a lot of their prize money.

What about other ways she might get money? Ashley currently has a Patreon membership program where subscribers can get exclusive content and private chats with her, along with other perks. Memberships range from $5 to $15 per month. In addition, she’s offered Cameo shout-out messages in the past but is currently taking a break from that.

Many of The Challenge stars frequently pitch products in sponsored ads on social media. That’s based on the fact they’re recognizable celebrities with large followings. Ashley has 214,000 followers on her Instagram, as of this report.

In addition to The Challenge, Ashley originally appeared on Real World: X-Plosion. More recently, she appeared on MTV’s YouTube dating show, Match Me If You Can. It’s unknown how much she may have been paid in salary for The Challenge or these other shows. However, her other reality TV shows are much more recent than when CT appeared on Real World: Paris back in the day, and cast members barely made much, if anything at all.

For now, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell seems to be richer than CT, but that’s speculation based on their prize money, salaries, spending habits, and investments. She’s most likely not ahead of one former castmate. Seven-time winner Johnny Bananas may be the richest Challenge star in the show’s history.

That said, Ashley, CT, and Amber are fully capable of winning another final with Spies, Lies & Allies, which may boost their bank accounts even more.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.