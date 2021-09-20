The Challenge star Amber Borzotra fires back at Spies, Lies & Allies castmates calling her fake

The Challenge winner Amber Borzotra responded to her Spies, Lies & Allies castmates, who called her fake in Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

When Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra returned as a surprise replacement for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, she immediately knew she had a target on her back.

However, she became pretty surprised when one of the castmates targeting her was someone she thought she could trust.

That was one of the other Big Brother stars on the show, Fessy Shafaat, with whom Amber had some issues in the previous season.

In a recent interview, she opened up about her situation with her castmates and said she doesn’t get where the distrust is coming from or the rookies calling her “fake.”

Amber talks about Fessy and Kaycee not trusting her

The Big Brother alliance appeared solid during the Double Agents season, but it was a trio of BB stars Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, and Kaycee Clark, who were at its core.

Amber Borzotra entered that season as a Challenge rookie and felt she was good with her fellow Big Brother stars, but she learned later she wasn’t one of their top people to protect in the game.

Luckily for Amber, she won both eliminations she was involved in for the Double Agents season. With her second win, she decided to take veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello as her partner. That was a smart decision, as she and CT competed in the final as a team and won it.

It made Amber the first Big Brother star to win in a season of The Challenge, and she also did so as a rookie, impressing many fans.

When she showed up for Spies, Lies & Allies as a replacement cast member for Lauren Coogan, she became Big Brother star Josh Martinez’s teammate by default. That made Josh happy, but his friend Fessy decided he didn’t trust Amber based on the previous season.

Fessy and teammate Esther Agunbiade opted to throw Amber into elimination as the first veteran of the season to go in. That didn’t sit well with Amber, who felt blindsided by the move.

She appeared on Benny Adams’ YouTube channel in an interview where Benny asked her if she would’ve thrown Fessy into the elimination if the roles were reversed and she had that chance first.

Amber said she wouldn’t have and mentioned she had a conversation with Josh and Fessy.

“We all had that conversation. What’s my reason going after him, if he’s giving me his word that ‘You can trust me now. I’m trying to play a better game. Like, I’m trying to build trust with people.’ I’m believing him, you know? That’s why I’m saying I’m a little naive,” Amber said.

“I was just trying to be that loyal person to an alliance that I thought I was a part of,” she added.

“It bothers me because I’ve never given any reason not to trust me, but they’ve given me several reasons not to trust them,” she told Benny.

Amber comments on Season 37 rookies calling her ‘fake’

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6, several of the rookie cast members on the show made comments about Amber in their confessionals where they called Amber “fake” or said they didn’t trust her.

However, when Benny asked Amber about it, she said she didn’t know where it was coming from or where they would even get that perception.

“Like even watching, like where do I show that? Where do I come off that way? You know? That’s what I don’t understand,” Amber responded.

“You can say whatever you want to say about me, but I’ve never given anyone a reason to believe that or like think that. You know that might be what you feel [but] you don’t know me outside of the game. You’ve probably known me two weeks,” she said.

“I know who I am and I love myself and I don’t care what anyone else has to say. At the end of the day, one thing I’m not is fake,” she added.

Among the rookies making comments about Amber was Fessy’s teammate Esther Agunbiade who also called Amber out for “lying” when they appeared on the recent Challenge: Aftermath show. In addition, rookie castmate Berna Canbeldek also made comments about Amber in a confessional interview segment shown during Episode 6.

Several rookie castmates commented on Twitter to defend Amber, including Corey Lay and Hughie Maughan, who both had good things to say about the Double Agents winner.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.