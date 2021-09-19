The Challenge Season 37: Rookies Corey Lay, Hughie Maughan defend castmate after Episode 6

The Challenge rookie Hughie Maughan is defending his castmate after Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

As The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6 aired, viewers saw various cast members calling out Amber Borzotra as “fake” during confessional interviews.

That stemmed from several rookie cast members who felt that Amber was lying or making too much about being blindsided by castmate Fessy Shafaat when he sent her into elimination in Episode 4.

However, Amber maintained she didn’t know she would get sent into elimination, even on the Aftermath show where castmate Esther Agunbiade called her out for it.

Several of Amber’s rookie castmates recently stood up for her as they commented on her behalf online, suggesting they don’t feel the same way as others.

Corey Lay defends Amber after Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6

At the root of a huge blowup in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6 was Amber confronting castmate Fessy for blindsiding her several episodes before that. Some castmates said in confessional interviews that Amber was making too much out of it, being fake, or trying to get pity.

The Challenge Season 37 rookie Corey Lay was sent home in Episode 4 alongside fellow rookie Michele Fitzgerald. The team that sent them home was Amber Borzotra and Hughie Maughan.

However, Corey appears to be watching the episodes after he left to see what else happened. He also seems to have become close friends with Amber during his time there.

Following Episode 6, he reacted to fans or other cast members who might have issues with Amber.

Pic credit: @CoreyLay/Twitter

In another tweet, Corey brought up Esther and let fans know she’s still following Amber on social media, so there isn’t any serious beef between them after the season.

Pic credit: @CoreyLay/Twitter

Hughie Maughan defends Amber, gets called out by castmate

Corey wasn’t the only rookie speaking on behalf of Amber, as castmate Hughie Maughan also appears to be fond of the former Big Brother Houseguest too.

He retweeted Corey’s tweet above with a comment in which he called Amber “one of the best girls” he’s ever met.

Pic credit: @hughie_maughan/Twitter

Hughie’s comment got the attention of another rookie castmate, Tacha Akide, who asked him when he developed that opinion, almost suggesting he hadn’t been on board with Amber before.

However, Hughie fired right back to let her know how he came to the opinion he has about Amber. He admitted, “I only ever once felt weird about Amber” but said they cleared things up “very easy and fast.”

Pic credit: @hughie_maughan/Twitter

Many fans of The Challenge reacted to the fight shown in Episode 6 of Spies, Lies & Allies, with some questioning why Amber was getting so much hate from castmates. Others felt the fight was faked or staged to create more drama for ratings.

Following the episode, a Challenge: Aftermath show on YouTube included Amber and Esther among the cast members. During the show, Esther accused Amber of lying about being “blindsided” during Spies, Lies & Allies, to which Amber maintained she had no idea she’d get sent into elimination.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.