The Challenge fans react to Spies, Lies & Allies fight involving Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat

Fessy Shafaat and Josh Martinez had a heated altercation in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV

In The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6, viewers watched as a heated situation between Big Brother friends and allies finally reached its boiling point.

An argument broke out thanks to a little instigating from castmates who weren’t part of the situation, and it blew up into a much more serious altercation between two friends.

Fans are sharing their reactions to the big fight from the Season 37 episode, with some feeling it was staged or fake, and others calling out particular cast members.

Big Brother allies involved in Spies, Lies & Allies blowup

Ahead of The Challenge Season 37 premiere episode, there were teases that the Big Brother alliance was still intact but might not stay a thing. A huge veteran alliance seemed to take priority over that mini alliance.

The season started with just three BB stars from Double Agents, as Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, and Kaycee Clark were all back. In the second episode of Spies, Lies & Allies, fans saw Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra return as a replacement.

That immediately got Fessy worried due to their history on Double Agents when he opted to take Kaycee Clark as his partner for the final over Amber.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In Episode 4 of Spies, Lies & Allies, Fessy and his teammate Esther Agunbiade won the daily challenge. That gave them power as The Agency to send one man and one woman into elimination. Fessy caused a commotion when he said Amber’s name, as Josh reacted and blew up at him in the stands.

Amber would win that elimination, declaring “F**k Big Brother” after she did. She returned to the game and was still upset, feeling that Fessy had “blindsided” her.

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6, the cast had returned home from the club after a night of partying. Everyone went to enjoy some pizza, with Amber realizing a specific pizza she requested had been consumed. Tori Deal was in a nearby room with Fessy and pointed to him as the fake culprit.

Amber confronted him about it, but then it turned into her confronting him about what she felt was a blindside. Eventually, others got involved, with Fessy’s partner Esther screaming at Amber and throwing a drink in her face. Castmates also brought Josh Martinez to the argument, and he began yelling at Fessy.

The episode closed with things getting a bit physical as footage showed Fessy shove Josh’s face away with his hand. Some fans say it was just a “love tap,” and others believe it was more of a “slap.” However, it appears there will be repercussions for the fight in Episode 7.

Challenge fans react to Episode 6 fight

Fans have had mixed reactions to the latest season of The Challenge, with some claiming there are too many newcomers on the show and others claiming they need different vets in the cast. Others believe the spy theme needs to go or that not enough entertaining footage is shown.

With Episode 6 getting more ratings and viewers compared to Episode 5, it seems viewers were tuning in to see what happened in the fight. It ended with a cliffhanger, making fans wait until Episode 7 for the resolution.

The official @ChallengeMTV Twitter shared an article about the fight asking if it means the end of Josh and Fessy’s friendship.

Is this the end of Josh and Fessy's friendship?! 😨 #TheChallenge37 https://t.co/Kk7OoaBf6n — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 17, 2021

Many fans are calling out Fessy for his actions, as well as his teammate Esther Agunbiade. However, some called out their castmates Berna Canbeldek and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley for their confessional comments about Amber.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Ahead of Episode 7, at least one fan suggests that not only Fessy should go home, but also Esther for her involvement in the fight by throwing a drink in Amber’s face.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

That said, many fans feel the fight was fake or staged or that the drama was short-lived. At least one fan commented that everyone was back on friendly terms as soon as the season ended.

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Twitter

Another fan indicated the producers may have set up the fight for “TV drama” to make the show “more entertaining.”

Pic credit: @challengemtv/Twitter

Based on recent comments in social media posts, Josh and Fessy are still good friends following the Spies, Lies & Allies season. The two castmates and friends were most recently in New York City with other cast members to film more Aftermath show episodes for Season 37.

However, it’s unclear if Amber Borzotra is on good terms with Fessy or the other castmates who made various comments about her on the show. More about this situation will likely arrive during the Spies, Lies & Allies reunion, which has yet to film.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.