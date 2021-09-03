The Challenge 37: Josh Martinez gives update on friendship with Fessy Shafaat after Episode 4 blowup

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez told fans where he and Fessy Shafaat currently stand. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies had an explosive fourth episode in which more than few competitors had blowups during the elimination event.

Among them were rookies Corey Lay and Hughie Maughan and returning competitor Josh Martinez, who each had a lot to say.

Before the elimination event started, Josh became enraged over his good friend and ally Fessy Shafaat’s move, which led to him yelling and cursing at him.

A few days after the episode, the Big Brother alum updated fans about where they stand.

Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 featured blowup at elimination

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 4 elimination featured an explosive situation due to a decision made by Fessy Shafaat.

He and his teammate Esther Agunbiade won the daily challenge giving them safety from elimination and the power to send in one man and one woman.

When Fessy made a big move to throw in the season’s first veteran for elimination Amber Borzotra, it drew the ire of his friend Josh.

Josh blew up in the spectator stands at The Lair as he swore at his castmate for the decision in defense of his partner and friend Amber.

It took a while to calm things down as security got involved. The Challenge handler, TJ Lavin, even pulled out his cell phone and began doing something with it during all the chaos.

After Amber and her rookie teammate Hughie won the elimination against Corey and Michele Fitzgerald, it seemed to set the stage for more drama ahead in Episode 5, as the fallout from this elimination plays out.

Josh gives update on situation, teases more drama on way

On his Instagram Story, Josh began answering questions people sent in for him to answer about The Challenge or life in general.

One of the questions was about that blowup shown in Episode 4 and whether it will impact Josh’s strategy from now on with Fessy.

“I mean, this season, it’s definitely tough on my friendship with Fessy, and you guys are gonna see that play out, but Fessy’s one of my best friends and like a brother,” he said.

He went on to explain that he’s not proud of some of the footage coming up that involves him and his friend, though.

“So I’ll definitely work with him in future seasons, but you guys are gonna see all the madness, and I’m not proud of the way I reacted if I’m being real with you,” Josh said in his IG video (below).

The two friends are part of the Big Brother alliance that has been featured on the show for several seasons now. It also included their friend Kaycee Clark for the past three seasons. All three of them appeared together on The Challenge: Total Madness two seasons ago.

Amber Borzotra showed up for Double Agents last season and seemed to become part of the alliance, but viewers have now seen how that played out. So far, she’s the only Big Brother star to have officially won The Challenge, though.

Meanwhile, the Season 37 Super Trailer seems to show a few altercations are on the way, including Amber vs. Esther and Josh vs. Fessy, with castmates and security getting involved. It could be a wild ride in Episode 5!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.