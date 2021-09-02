The Challenge: Amber Borzotra fires back at castmates after Spies, Lies & Allies episode

The Challenge champion Amber Borzotra reacted to what she saw happen in Episode 4 of Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge champion Amber Borzotra has sent a message to several castmates following an emotional episode of Spies, Lies & Allies.

In the fourth episode of Season 37, viewers saw Amber become part of the early storyline as the Big Brother alliance seemed to be getting on the same page.

However, things took a different turn as the veterans arrived to the elimination event, resulting in chaos. After the episode had aired, Amber shared her thoughts on what went down.

Spies, Lies & Allies episode featured elimination drama

Ahead of The Challenge Season 37, Episode 4 elimination, several conversations were shown, including a talk between Kaycee Clark and Amber.

During their chat, Kaycee seemed to assure Amber she was safe as part of the Big Brother alliance. Amber felt she was back with the alliance, including castmate Fessy Shafaat, due to the chat with Kaycee.

However, later in the episode, Fessy felt the best move for his game looking ahead was to put Amber into elimination. That made her the first non-rookie sent into elimination by another vet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It caused a major blowup at the elimination, as Amber’s partner Josh Martinez erupted in the stands, screaming at Fessy.

After TJ Lavin and security restored order, an elimination event took place. Amber teamed up with Hughie Maughan to battle against the rookie-rookie pairing of Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay.

The Double Agents champ and her rookie partner effectively worked together in Down to the Wire. It featured the pair handcuff together by a pole and navigating through a twisted metal obstacle course to retrieve a key, get back to the other end, and unlock themselves.

Following a big win, emotions were running full speed as Amber screamed out “F** Big Brother!” and extended two middle fingers in the air towards the stands, mostly towards Fessy and the alliance concept.

By yelling the words, "Fuck Big Brother." after pulling off a massive elimination win, Amber has now become the favorite Big Brother of so many Challenge fans. #TheChallenge37 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/2WbHBlUvXd — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) September 2, 2021

While she wasn’t mad at Josh for what happened, she chose to take Devin Walker as her partner moving forward. However, it seems to tease a few more blowups are on the way, based on previous trailer footage.

Amber Borzotra reacts to Episode 4, fires back at castmates

The Challenge episode made it seem that Amber would trust Kaycee and Fessy to have her back going forward, and she would protect them along with Josh Martinez. However, it was clear she shouldn’t have.

In a confessional interview shown after Amber and Kaycee’s chat early in the episode, Kaycee made some revealing comments about where Amber stood.

“I mean if she wants to say she’s part of Big Brother alliance just to say she’s part of it, fine, but I don’t trust her a thousand percent,” Kaycee said.

As events unfolded on-screen during the episode’s airing, Amber tweeted how she felt about what she saw.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Twitter

Her elimination partner also gave his thoughts on the matter, prompting a response from Amber.

“@amberborzotra has never been in their alliance she was just used by the looks of it, your with me baby let’s do this,” Hughie tweeted.

“Big Facts!!! I feel sooo dumb!! Love you loads though babe and thank you for sticking by me!!!” the Big Brother and Challenge star retweeted with Hughie’s comment.

Pic credit: @amberborzotra/Twitter

On Thursday, after more hours had passed since the episode’s airing, Amber shared a telling black and white photo on her Instagram and Twitter pages.

“Middle fingers up to those who loveeee to talk s*** about me behind my back knowing I’m a good person and always have the best intentions..Yeah, I see you! #LessonLearned #TheChallenge37,” she wrote in her caption.

The photo has Amber extending her middle finger straight at the camera, although it seems to be aimed towards those Big Brother castmates she thought had her back.

Amber wasn’t part of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies when the season started, but it’s clear as of Episode 4 that the champ is back and done playing around!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.