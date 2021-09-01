Josh Martinez of The Challenge comments on reality TV experience: ‘I got no plans in stopping’

Josh Martinez commented on his involvement with reality TV, including The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

Ahead of an episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, which could see an explosive outburst featuring Josh Martinez, the former Big Brother star has shared a message with fans.

Josh, appearing in his fifth season of MTV’s reality competition series, appears to be featured in a few outbursts this season, at least one of which involves his Big Brother ally.

He let fans know his thoughts about his involvement in reality TV ahead of what could be a pivotal episode for the Big Brother stars on The Challenge.

Josh Martinez shares message about reality TV experience

Many reality TV stars put on an act for the camera to get screen time and called back for future seasons of shows. Based on Josh Martinez’s social media message, he’s proud of his “authentic self” shown on television.

“This TV game is wild but Sometimes it pays off to Be You. It takes courage to be a real soul in a world where being a wanna be is normalized and constant judgment is being thrown at you,” Josh said in his Instagram post caption.

The IG post features a series of images with Josh seated in front of a green screen, most likely delivering interview pieces for The Challenge or another show.

“But always Own your real energy & be proud of your authentic self. I can genuinely say I love what I do and I got no plans in stopping anytime soon,” The Challenge star added in his IG caption.

Josh originally debuted on CBS’ Big Brother before making it onto The Challenge: War of the Worlds season, where he was partnered up with returning star Amanda Garcia. She is back again for Spies, Lies & Allies after a brief hiatus.

He’s previously been featured having meltdowns due to other castmates’ arguing with him, with a notable altercation occurring in Season 36, Double Agents, as Devin Walker stoked the Big Brother players’ fires.

However, the Big Brother alliance seems to be squashed for Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies. That said, there have been some hints of issues with the Big Brother alliance.

Josh featured in outburst in upcoming Challenge episode

Through the first episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers didn’t see Josh on the screen much. That was due to his partnership situation as he was teamed up with rookie Lauren Coogan. She was heavily edited out of the footage and deactivated in Episode 2 with no explanation during the episode.

To replace the deactivated agent, MTV brought in Double Agents champ Amber Borzotra, who became Josh’s new partner. He was definitely excited over that due to knowing how Amber plays the game.

However, footage has shown that Josh will have an outburst in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4, as it appears he goes off on a castmate at the elimination site. That castmate was not revealed in the preview footage for Episode 4.

A Season 37 Super Trailer revealed Josh and his ally Fessy Shafaat involved in an altercation with security standing between them. It appears things got physical in that moment, which could be before or after tonight’s elimination.

Josh has yet to reach a final in The Challenge in his five seasons, and many fans feel it’s due to him letting his emotions get the best of him.

Viewers will be watching to see if that trend continues in Spies, Lies & Allies or if Josh can maintain his cool as part of the larger veteran alliance.

Even if the trend continues, it seems like Josh has no plans of stopping with The Challenge, and those in charge of casting have no plans of not calling him back, for now.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.