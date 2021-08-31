The Challenge Season 37: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 sneak peek hints at alliance issues

Devin Walker during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season has moved in a clear direction regarding who’s working together and who’s getting eliminated so far.

Based on the sneak peek footage for Season 37, Episode 4, that could change based on several conversations previewed.

They include discussions about a powerful mini-alliance within the house and a bigger alliance that has been working effectively.

Is Spies, Lies & Allies’ Veteran alliance set to have issues?

There have been three episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies so far, and in each one, rookie competitors have been sent home. Five rookies went home via elimination, including Michaela Bradshaw, Renan Hellemans, Kelz Dyke, Tracy Candela, and Tacha Akide.

Two other rookies, Lauren Coogan and Tommy Sheehan were either deactivated or medically disqualified. All of that reduced the rookies’ numbers, finally giving the veterans an edge.

However, The Challenge Season 37, Episode 4 sneak peek (below) shows Devin Walker discussing the veteran alliance with Kyle Christie and mentioning that rookie-rookie teams are becoming fewer in number.

That will lead to the vets needing to end their truce not to send each other in. Based on the clip, one veteran Devin points out that could be on the chopping block is Cory Wharton.

Viewers also saw Tori Deal debate making a big move in Episode 3 by sending in Tula “Big T” Fazakerley as revenge for last season. However, she instead chose to put in rookie Berna Canbeldek against fellow rookie Tacha Akide. That resulted in a blowup after elimination.

Big Brother blowup coming?

Viewers already saw the preview for Episode 4 after the previous episode ended, and it featured a scene with former Big Brother star Josh Martinez screaming at someone during elimination.

It was unclear who that was, but was most likely someone part of The Agency, the team of two players who won the daily challenge.

That team gets the power to send opponents into elimination against whoever the rest of the cast members voted in earlier after deliberation.

Based on earlier footage in the Super Trailer, Josh and fellow Big Brother alliance member Fessy Shafaat will have an incident at some point during the season.

There’s also been a tease of an incident involving Fessy’s rookie partner, Esther Abungiade, and Josh’s partner Amber Borzotra.

Amber is a member of last season’s Big Brother alliance and, in the sneak peek for Episode 4 above, is shown having a sitdown with Kaycee Clark, as they seem to smooth over issues.

However, it would seem based on last week’s preview, the sneak peek above, and the Episode 4 synopsis, something is about to go down involving this small but powerful alliance within the vets’ alliance.

Get ready for potential chaos amongst the vets in Spies, Lies & Allies!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.