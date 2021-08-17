The Challenge Season 37: Michaela Bradshaw reveals her notes about castmates including one she said to watch

Michaela Bradshaw has revealed some of her notes about her Challenge castmates. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 opened with plenty of excitement, including cast members becoming partnered up and competing in their first mission.

It also included one rookie learning how difficult the game can be, as the title of the Spies, Lies & Allies proved to be highly accurate.

Survivor star Michaela Bradshaw and her “list” were a major focus of the premiere episode and came back to haunt The Challenge rookie. Now she’s giving fans a bit more insight into what her initial thoughts were about certain cast members.

This post will contain spoilers for those who haven’t seen the first episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Michaela shares ‘90% accurate’ list about Challenge castmates

First impressions can make or break people, and based on hers, Michaela Bradshaw should’ve trusted her instincts more. That’s because her notes included thoughts about who to try to get to know and who she might need to keep an eye on.

She revealed her first impressions on her Instagram Story on Monday, August 16, calling her list “90% accurate” when it came to what she initially thought about some castmates.

For example, she described Nelson Thomas as “genuine” with a “good heart.” However, she didn’t say the same about castmates Amanda Garcia and Ashley Mitchell.

“A pair. Looking to take advantage of naivete,” Michaela’s note says of the Lavender Ladies.

She also describes Devin Walker as “questionable” and Ed Eason as “clueless.” However, based on her notes, Michaela felt she could befriend Ed and guide him as part of her plan.

Pic credit: @themichaelab/Instagram Story

While Michaela entered the game alongside fellow Survivor stars Michele Fitzgerald and Tommy Sheehan, she didn’t necessarily trust Tommy.

“Looking for a solid alliance. I can’t fault that. Watch him though,” Michael’s notes say.

Her IG Story slide includes a hashtag “SHOULDVEWATCHEDHIM” with regards to Tommy. At the first deliberation, he may have sealed her fate by speaking about the list and throwing blame towards Michaela. That caused her to get voted into elimination alongside rookie teammate Renan Hellemans.

If she returns for a future season, she won’t have to watch Tommy Sheehan based on him previously saying he’s planning to retire from reality TV. However, a few other castmates should move to the top of her list of who to watch out for.

Amanda Garcia reveals she recruited rookie spy, led to list

During the premiere episode of Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers saw Survivor Romania star Emy Alupei depicted as a spy who brought some key information to veterans Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira.

Emy revealed that she’d seen rookies in a room working on a “list” with vets’ names on it. That list was described as consisting of who to trust or not and possibly who to target for elimination.

Somehow during deliberation, others said Michaela’s list was targeting Tori, but it doesn’t look that way based on the above notes.

Meanwhile, the list only came about due to Amanda Garcia. During The Challenge Aftermath episode following Season 37’s premiere, Amanda spilled the details.

“That night before we voted, me and Emy had a conversation. It was me, Emy, and Emanuel, and I was like, ‘Hey, I like you guys. I’m willing to, you know, rock with you guys. What do you know about the other rookie teams?” Amanda said in the clip below.

That conversation led to Emy doing some spying and bringing the list to the veteran cast members’ knowledge.

Once the list was revealed, the rest was history. Michele and Tommy managed to survive the first deliberation as others put the blame mostly onto Michaela. She and Renan went into elimination and got sent home as the first rookies to leave the season.

So it’s back to the drawing board, or notepad, rather. Based on her notetaking and perceptive first impressions, it seems like Michaela is already studying up in anticipation of a return for another season of The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.