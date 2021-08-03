The Challenge Season 37: Cast member says they’re retiring from reality TV after Spies, Lies and Allies

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies cast members during a daily challenge. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 will feature one of the most diverse casts in the show’s history, with 34 competitors competing in Croatia to win a share of the $1 million prize money.

There will be 19 rookies and 15 veterans in the cast, with longtime stars like Chris “CT” Tamburello, Aneesa Ferreira, and Nany Gonzalez returning to do the show again.

The Challenge: Double Agents season featured at least one competitor retiring from the show, and now it appears another one will retire from reality TV after Spies, Lies & Allies.

Spies, Lies & Allies cast member set to retire?

Heading into The Challenge Season 37, fans may feel someone like Aneesa Ferreira or CT Tamburello is ready to walk away from the show, as it has been their career for so long.

CT, 41, is entering his 19th season of the MTV competition series and looking for his fifth championship. He has been appearing on The Challenge since Inferno in 2004.

Aneesa, 39, has appeared on the show since Battle of the Sexes in 2002. Spies, Lies & Allies is her 15th season of the show. She also recently appeared on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff series on Paramount+.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, neither of these stars has announced that they are retiring just yet. Instead, one of their younger and newer castmates says he’s leaving reality TV behind after this appearance.

That’s none other than rookie Tommy Sheehan, who comes to The Challenge after winning his season of Survivor. In a Quarantine Questionnaire, EW asked Tommy if he’d play Survivor again and said he loved that question.

“The Challenge and Survivor were two of the coolest experiences I’ve ever done, especially Survivor since I’ve been a fan of the show forever. However, right now I’m taking my talents to the classroom. I love my life and career too much to leave again. This is where I officially announce my retirement from your television screens,” Tommy told EW.

In addition to continuing his teaching career, Tommy is also preparing for a wedding. He and fiancee Nicole Badillo plan to tie the knot on May 13, 2022.

The Challenge provided life resume achievement

On Survivor: Island of Idols, Tommy defeated the rest of the castaways to win the $1 million prize. So that is checked off his list. With the Challenge, it appears it will be one and done for Tommy, which may disappoint his fans from Survivor, and any new fans he gains during his time on MTV’s show.

However, appearing on The Challenge was something Tommy chose to add to his life resume of epic things he’s done.

“I live by the motto ‘build your life résumé.’ … When I’m old, I want a laundry list of epic things that I’ve done in my life. So far, I’ve swam with sharks, gone hang gliding, bungee-jumped in the Swiss Alps, ran with bulls in Pamplona, competed on The Challenge, and winning Survivor was the icing on the cake,” he told EW.

The new season will feature more of the mayhem that fans have come to love, with epic certainly being a good way to describe it. The Spies, Lies & Allies trailer revealed all sorts of crazy-looking challenges for the competitors. They’ll range from missions involving helicopters, underwater swimming, explosives, and hanging onto the rooftops of cars driving in circles.

“I got another once in a lifetime opportunity to go on MTV’s The Challenge. I got to compete in some of the coolest challenges and felt like I was in an action movie,” he said.

Based on that, it appears Tommy has added more items to his “laundry list of epic things.” Fans will see if he added Challenge champion to his list of achievements as the Season 37 episodes play out on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.