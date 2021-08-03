Tommy Sheehan on The Challenge: What to know about the Survivor star and where to find him on Instagram

Survivor star Tommy Sheehan makes his debut on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: @thomasthetrain227/Instagram

With Tommy Sheehan on The Challenge, fans will see another Survivor star who could be part of a major alliance during Spies, Lies, & Allies. However, based on his background, he could be someone who builds strong relationships with many castmates.

He’ll be one of three competitors from the United States version of Survivor and one of 19 rookies competing on Season 37 of MTV’s reality series.

Will he have what it takes to outlast his fellow newcomers and Challenge vets? Here are more details about Tommy and where to find him on Instagram or other social media.

Who is Tommy Sheehan on The Challenge?

Tommy Sheehan is a 28-year-old math teacher from Bayville, New York. He previously appeared on CBS’ popular reality series Survivor.

He was on the 39th season of the show called Survivor: Island of the Idols. Tommy was the winner of that season in 2019, defeating 19 other castaways to claim the $1 million prize.

Heading into that season, he mentioned his hobbies included surfing, basketball, volleyball, and football. Tommy also said he’s “outgoing, competitive and goofy.”

Tommy also indicated his inspiration in life is his parents, as his dad installed a Sheehan motto of “get it done” in his head. That motto should aid Tommy in some of those tough challenges.

He’ll be one of two Survivor winners on Spies, Lies & Allies, as he’s joined by fellow rookie Michele Fitzgerald. They’ll have another rookie as a possible ally with Michaela Bradshaw, who also appeared on the Survivor series.

Additionally, rookies are joining MTV’s The Challenge from Survivor Romania, Survivor Spain, and Survivor Turkey. That could make for a powerful alliance involving worldwide cast members from the competition series.

Tommy’s relationship status, castmates’ first impressions

MTV unveiled several promotional videos ahead of Season 37, including that featured cast members who are single as they head into The Challenge.

That didn’t include Tommy Sheehan, as he’s been engaged to Nicole Badillo, a pharmacist, for several years.

Based on his Instagram post, he proposed in early May 2019. That was right after he’d won Survivor. The two may have been together for over five years now.

Like many couples, they postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to their Zola wedding page, they’ll officially become husband and wife on May 13, 2022.

Tommy wasn’t part of the Meet the Rookies video, so it’s unknown whether he’s been a Challenge fan for a while. However, several veteran Challengers gave their first impressions about him in another video.

Kaycee Clark referred to him as “sweet Tommy” and said he’s one of the most recent Survivor winners on The Challenge.

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell hilariously called him the “better looking Wes” and said he’s also “a lot nicer.” However, Ashley said she’ll be keeping an eye on Tommy due to the potential Survivor alliance.

By the way, Tommy and Wes exchanged pleasantries already online, in a hilarious back and forth of memes to try to outwit the other.

Where to find Tommy on Instagram or other social media

Tommy Sheehan is currently active on Instagram. He keeps his IG page set to private with the handle @thomasthetrain227.

He shared a photo of himself as part of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast on July 14, announcing his arrival on MTV’s show.

“Building my life resume #bylr Catch me on @challengemtv August 11th at 8pm THE CHALLENGE!!! #thechallenge #mtv #memories,” Tommy wrote in the caption.

Tommy shares many photos from his daily life on Instagram, and many of those include hanging out with his friends or his fiancee Nicole. In the photo below, the two were dressed in 90s-themed costumes.

Tommy doesn’t appear active on any social media beyond Instagram, so he seems to keep things private mostly. If he reacts to The Challenge episodes, it’ll likely be on his IG Story.

While he hasn’t been featured in promo footage, a special will air on August 9, introducing the upcoming Season 37 cast, which may include more details about the rookie competitor.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.