The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 synopsis teases drama at daily mission, elimination event

The Challenge’s Josh Martinez shouts at a castmate during Spies, Lies & Allies elimination. Pic credit: MTV

Some major drama could be on the way when The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies’ fourth episode arrives on MTV. Based on a recent synopsis of what’s to come, there might be several events causing castmates to blow up at one another.

The episode will pick up the pieces after one veteran toyed with the idea of sending in another vet who wasn’t necessarily part of the alliance.

It also arrives after the elimination featured a rookie cast member going off on a member of The Agency after they didn’t grant their request for a specific opponent.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 4 will be ‘Messy’

Episode 4 of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season seems to point towards one cast member in particular. The episode’s title is “Messy,” which rhymes with a former Big Brother star’s first name.

The new synopsis is available online for the fourth episode and suggests that a “notoriously controversial player” will stir up drama within their alliance. The only alliance that seems in place is the veteran alliance, but don’t forget about Big Brother.

In addition to that, the synopsis teases that Devin Walker and Kyle Christie could see their bromance tested during a daily challenge called Undercover Comms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kyle may have foreshadowed that at the end of Episode 3 during his commentary when he said, “We’re all snakes in the grass. All of us. Not just me, everyone else. And we will turn on each other.”

Last but not least, it’s mentioned that “absolute hell breaks loose” during the elimination at The Lair. The event will be called Down to the Wire, which sounds like a new elimination event.

The first three eliminations have resulted in five rookies being eliminated from the cast. Episode 1 saw Michaela Bradshaw and Renan Hellemans lose to Corey Lay and Michelle Fitzgerald. In Episode 2, the team of Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela was sent home by Ed Eason and Emy Alupei.

Episode 3 featured rookie Tommy Sheehan suffering a concussion during the daily challenge and becoming medically disqualified. That meant it was a women’s elimination event, where Berna Canbeldek defeated rookie Tacha Akide.

Things got heated after Tacha lost, with her yelling at Tori Deal, who was part of the daily challenge’s winning team with Ed. Basically, Tacha felt Tori had promised to put in Michelle Fitzgerald as her opponent, but instead, Tori sent in Tacha’s roommate.

During The Challenge Aftermath show, Tacha explained why she felt Tori was fake and even blocked her after she left the show.

Based on the synopsis above, the elimination in Episode 4 will feature even more tempers flaring, though.

Super trailer, preview footage hinted at castmates’ blow up

By now, most viewers have seen The Challenge Season 37 Super Trailer, which features several altercations involving the Big Brother alliance members.

Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat are seen getting into it in one of them, with security standing between them.

Another scene in the super trailer suggests that Fessy’s partner, Esther Agunbiade, has words with Amber Borzotra and throws a drink on her.

Based on those scenes and the title of Episode 4, it would seem this situation may be coming up. The sneak preview footage for the episode, which arrived after Episode 3, also showed an enraged Josh yelling at someone in the spectator stands at the elimination site.

Within the first few episodes, the veteran alliance has effectively sent all rookies into the eliminations. However, in Episode 2, Fessy talked to Josh about sending in Amber, someone he felt may still have issues with him after Double Agents.

Could Episode 4 bring the first veteran star thrown into an elimination? It seems possible based on the preview footage and synopsis details, so a wild episode may air on September 1!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.