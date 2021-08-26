The Challenge: Tacha Akide, Amanda Garcia call out castmate following Spies, Lies and Allies episode

The Challenge rookie Tacha Akide during a Spies, Lies & Allies Aftermath episode. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

During The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, tempers were flaring after one rookie felt that her castmate was being fake towards her ahead of the elimination.

That rookie became quite upset after losing the elimination, going so far as to call out her castmate for what she did and silencing her when she tried to explain her side.

In an earlier scene, that same castmate was trying to get to know her rookie teammate, but it may have been due to being interested in a hookup.

Following the episode airing, Amanda Garcia and Tacha Akide both had some things to say about their castmate and what she was up to in Episode 3 of Season 37.

Tacha and Amanda speak about castmate on Aftermath

After MTV presented Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3, a brand new Aftermath episode arrived on The Challenge YouTube channel. Host Devyn Simone was joined by guests Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Amanda Garcia, Nelson Thomas, Tommy Sheehan, Ed Eason, and Tacha Akide.

At one point, Devyn brought up the “dinner date” that Tori and Ed had over a bowl of cabbage. Ed tried to say it was just a business meeting, but Amanda pointed out, “She was trying to get with you, though.”

“During the cabbage date, I thought we were just being goofy idiots,” Ed said, seeming to have no idea that his castmate was attracted to him.

Ed went on to say he felt that he and Tori worked great together as teammates, as they understood each other and were on the same wavelength. That likely is what led to them getting the win in Episode 3’s Sea Cave Recon mission.

When Devyn brought up the deliberation and Tori possibly choosing to send Big T into elimination, Amanda said if that happened, Tori would be getting sent in next for breaking the veteran truce.

Devyn also brought up how Tacha had some choice words for Tori following the elimination. Tacha revealed that once she was done with the show, she blocked Tori on social media.

“Literally, we’re nowhere,” Tacha said on the Aftermath regarding her and Tori’s situation. She then elaborated on that a bit more.

“Ed is cool. I mean, Ed didn’t come to me to tell me, ‘Oh Tacha, who do you think I should throw in?’ Whatever you choose to do, stick to that. If you’re going to be a fake person, be fake with your full chest. She actually never really liked me,” she said.

Tacha went on to say that Tori gave her incorrect details during the first episode’s daily challenge where everyone was chained to blocks and had to smash them with sledgehammers.

Tacha said Tori told her she was part of their team and asked Tacha to help her and Kelz Dyke smash their bricks. At that point, Tacha knew something wasn’t adding up.

Corey L tweets about former teammate, Amanda spills tea

Ahead of the Aftermath episode even hitting YouTube, many castmates were tweeting during the Spies, Lies & Allies episode, including rookie Corey Lay and Amanda.

In one tweet, Corey reacted to the scene early in the episode with Tori and Ed having their dinner date with cabbage.

“Tori spent more time trying to get to know Ed as her partner in 5 minutes than she ever spent trying to get to know me as hers lmao #thechallenge37,” Corey tweeted, referring to his former partner for one episode.

Pic credit: @CoreyLay/Twitter

While Corey was joking around a bit about his former castmate, Amanda made sure to spill some tea right then and there by replying to Corey’s tweet.

“That’s because she said she wanted to f**k him despite him having a gf back at home,” Amanda shared in her reply.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Rookie Ed Eason, who originally debuted on The Circle, has shared more than a few photos on his Instagram with his girlfriend, whom he still seems to be dating now.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Tori deleted her Twitter ahead of Episode 3. Many fans speculated it was since Tacha’s fans, known as the Tacha Titans, would be going after her once they saw the latest Spies, Lies & Allies events unfold.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.