The Challenge champion Rachel Robinson comments about possibly returning

Fans of The Challenge last saw Rachel Robinson on MTV’s Battle of the Exes season in 2012. Pic credit: Paramount+

Two-time Challenge champion Rachel Robinson has been away from the show for what seems like an eternity in reality TV.

Fans last saw her appear in the competitive series in 2012, and she hasn’t returned since. Some viewers are still hoping she might get inspired to give the regular MTV show a try again, or perhaps The Challenge: All Stars.

In an interview, Rachel recently opened up about her situation with life right now and whether she’d return to compete on MTV’s The Challenge or the spinoff series.

Rachel debuted alongside future Challenge OGs

Rachel Robinson is definitely considered one of The Challenge OGs, having originally got her start on Season 11 of MTV’s Road Rules known as Campus Crawl.

Among her Road Rules castmates were several individuals who’d go on to get wins during Challenge seasons.

Notably, Darrell Taylor captured wins in his first four seasons of The Challenge. Kendal Sheppard, another castmate of theirs, won in The Inferno season, which was her only appearance on MTV’s regular season of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Rachel, 38, she first became a winner in the Gauntlet season back that aired in 2003 into 2004. It featured a team of Road Rules stars getting the win which included her Road Rules castmate, Darrell.

She’d get her second win in The Duel II season in 2009, which gave $100,000. Rachel would then return for Battle of the Exes in 2012, where she and ex-girlfriend Aneesa Ferreira were eliminated in Episode 6.

Beyond that, viewers may have seen her return as a coach for MTV’s Spring Break Challenge spinoff in 2010. Other coaches included Wes Bergmann, Kenny Santucci, Evelyn Smith, and the winning coach, Susie Meister.

Since leaving the show, Rachel has worked as a fitness instructor and has a wife and three children.

Rachel’s Instagram page is full of fitness routine videos she’s uploaded for fans. Her IG bio also lists her as a Barry’s Miami Master Trainer. She’s even linked up with current Challenge star Josh Martinez, who has attended several of her fitness classes in his area to get a good sweat.

Would Rachel return to The Challenge?

“The fires always in me. I’m a competitor. I love TV. I also love, you know, I used to love a challenge. Challenges, they are so much fun,” Rachel said during the Mike Lewis Podcast.

However, she went on to say she couldn’t possibly get away from her current life for the time requirement.

“I also love my life. I love my wife. I love my three kids more than anything. I love my family more than anything in the world. I cannot physically leave my life for five weeks,” she shared.

“That’s what it takes to go on a show. Even All-Stars, which is, you know, much shorter than a real Challenge, but that’s what it takes, and I’m happy that I got to the place where I don’t want to leave my life,” Rachel added.

Mike asked her if she’s told them this for the calls for the All Stars spinoff. She said received calls when her kids were very young, so she had to turn them down.

Luckily, it seems there’s that “never say never” saying in effect when it comes to many Challenge stars possibly making their returns.

“I always tell them I’m open,” Rachel shared, indicating as her children become older, she might have time to commit to the show.

“I tell them to call me. I never say never,” she added with regard to a possible return, so Challenge fans may one day see the two-time champ back in action on the show.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.