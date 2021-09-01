The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia reveals OnlyFans page, fans react to announcement

The Challenge star Amanda Garcia announced she started an OnlyFans page. Pic credit: MTV

Fans hadn’t seen Amanda Garcia on The Challenge for a while until her return for the Spies, Lies & Allies season currently airing on MTV.

However, fans may be seeing even more of her, as she recently revealed she has started up an OnlyFans page, a move that appears to be popular amongst Challenge stars.

The reveal brought various reactions from fans, some of whom joked about a certain castmate who may have signed up already.

Amanda Garcia reveals OnlyFans announcement

Just a day ahead of the Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4 debut on MTV, Amanda Garcia tweeted her big news to fans about creating an OnlyFans page.

“THE TIME HAS COME. I finally made an OF. Go subscribe I’m waiting…,” Amanda revealed in a tweet.

Along with that, she included a link to her new OnlyFans page, which carries a cost of $39.99 per month and indicates it’s all about “MILF LIFE [fire emoji].”

“Ima show you why I put the F in MILF…,” Amanda’s description says for her first published post.

Her monthly subscription rate is higher than several castmates using the platform to share NSFW and explicit content.

Just recently, Tori Deal started an OnlyFans page. Her page currently costs $29.99 per month. Also on the platform is Fessy Shafaat, whose page carries the same monthly price as Tori has.

Other Spies, Lies & Allies cast members with OnlyFans pages include veteran star Devin Walker and rookie Lauren Coogan who was deactivated in Episode 2.

Fans react to Amanda’s OF announcement

An early story among the showmances and hookups on The Challenge Season 37 is Amanda and Fessy’s flirty relationship. That seems to have carried on a bit after the show, although the two live somewhat far apart.

One fan joked that Fessy was probably the first subscriber on Amanda’s new page for exclusive content.

Another fan joked that maybe the devilish Amanda was using this to troll people by encouraging sign-ups so that she could flip them off in an image on the page.

The OnlyFans move has become a popular one amongst reality TV stars, including those from The Challenge. As one fan tweeted with a GIF, it’s all about cashing in on that fame with fans since reality TV may not last forever.

The cost may deter many people. One fan said they wouldn’t be paying for Amanda’s page, despite her being “fine.”

Still, more than a few people will probably pay the $39.99 a month for Amanda’s OnlyFans page, as that rate is similar to her friend and castmate, Devin Walker’s page rate. So far, she has just one post on her page, though.

While Amanda generally shares content on her Instagram and Twitter pages, including her reactions to The Challenge episodes, her biggest fans are likely to check out that exclusive content on OF in the future.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.