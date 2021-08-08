The Challenge rookie Lauren Coogan refers to upcoming season as ‘Lies, lies, lies’

Lauren Coogan is among rookie cast members on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season on the way, most cast members will likely be watching episodes back to see what they may have missed.

That typically includes conversations cast members had away from each other, and of course, comments made in confessional interviews. Sometimes, those don’t sit well with others.

Lauren Coogan, a former Love Island USA star, will be among the rookies in The Challenge cast. She gave her thoughts on the upcoming season, just days before the premiere episode.

Lauren Coogan speaks on Cameos, upcoming Challenge 37 episodes

While Lauren Coogan is listed amongst cast members and has an official cast photo, she hasn’t been seen much in MTV’s promotional footage or trailers.

However, the Season 37 rookie said she’ll be watching the upcoming episodes with fans. In a recent series of clips on her Instagram Story, she mentioned getting Cameo requests filled and the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

“I’m so excited to watch the show with you on MTV, August 11. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies,” she said, adding, “Lies, lies, lies … spies.”

“I’m excited. I can’t wait to watch. It’s gonna be — it’s gonna be wild, and it’s gonna be fun,” Lauren said of the upcoming episodes.

One has to wonder if Lauren, 28, emphasized the word “lies” multiple times in her comments based on something that happens during the season. There are already spoiler rumors involving the rookie, which could hint at what she’s talking about.

That said, it looks like she’ll be reacting online to whatever happens during the episodes, and Lauren seems like one who will probably speak her mind on social media.

Also of note, the rookie mentioned getting Cameo videos filmed. MTV and Cameo recently offered a promotion where Challenge fans could request Cameos from Season 37 cast members for $0.

It’s unclear if Lauren was associated with that promotional deal, as her photo didn’t appear on the promotional webpage with other castmates. It’s possible she was included but not featured on the promotional page.

Another rookie seems less interested in The Challenge

While Lauren hasn’t really been seen in the promotional videos or teases for The Challenge, many of her rookie castmates have, including Bettina Buchanan from Paradise Hotel Sweden.

However, the 25-year-old Bettina seems to be one of the few cast members uninterested in the show. As of this report, she hasn’t shared any posts on her official Instagram to promote the upcoming episodes.

MTV’s The Challenge shared a post with Bettina carrying a sledgehammer over her shoulder on July 29 as they continued to hype fans for the new season. She’s also been seen in promotional videos, including Meet the Rookies and the veteran cast members’ first impressions video.

That post has nearly 10,000 Likes and a few comments from her castmates. However, Bettina didn’t leave any comments or reactions on it, so it’s going to be interesting to see what happens with her during Spies, Lies & Allies.

It seems both rookies have different interest levels in the MTV show, despite rumors suggesting one might get more screen time, so stay tuned!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.