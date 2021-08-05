The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Cameo promo offers zero-dollar video messages from Season 37 cast members

Fans could get Cameo messages from stars of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast during a recent promotion. Pic credit: MTV

Just like competitors need to act fast on MTV’s The Challenge, fans who wanted to get a special video message from one of the Spies, Lies & Allies cast members also needed to be quick.

On Thursday, MTV’s The Challenge began giving away $0 Cameos as a promotion ahead of the Spies, Lies & Allies premiere. The deal would allow fans to order a Cameo, a special video message from a cast member on the show, including Season 37 rookies and veterans.

It seems fans flocked to the promotion, as the various available cast members quickly disappeared, just under a week ahead of the Season 37 premiere.

The Challenge offers ‘zero-dollar’ Cameos for Spies, Lies & Allies promotion

On Thursday, August 5, MTV’s The Challenge released a brand new video to let fans know about an exciting promotion. For a limited time, Cameo videos from the Season 37 cast are “zero dollars.”

Several Spies, Lies & Allies cast members appear in the clip, including Cory Wharton, Devin Walker, Josh Martinez, Michele Fitzgerald, Corey Lay, and Kaycee Clark.

The individuals in the video give quick video messages talking about the upcoming season, which premieres on August 11. However, the Cameo promotion runs until August 9th, when a special airs on MTV to introduce the cast and preview the season a bit.

With Cameo, fans can order a video message from their favorite celebrity or reality TV star. They request what they’ll say, such as a birthday or other greeting, for their message. Once the video arrives, it can be sent as a gift online, via text, email, or shown in person on a mobile device.

To participate in the $0 promotion, fans had to head to a link in MTV’s The Challenge Instagram bio. That link went to a special MTV Cameo landing page.

Fans could request a Cameo from available cast members, including Aneesa Ferreira, Amanda Garcia, Cory Wharton, Big T Fazakerley, Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzalez, and Kyle Christie.

Rookie cast members were also part of the promotion. The newcomers that fans could request a Cameo from included Esther Agunbiade, Tacha Akide, Emy Alupei, Emanuel Neagu, Logan Sampedro, Michaela Bradshaw, Michele Fitzgerald, and Berna Cambeldek.

The Challenge host TJ Lavin and Aftermath show host Devyn Simone also were included as $0 Cameos fans could request. That brought the total available Cameos to 25 cast members and two hosts. Among the notable absences were Double Agents winner CT Tamburello, Tori Deal, and rookies Bettina Buchanan and Lauren Coogan.

CT and Bettina don’t currently appear to be on the Cameo platform, but Tori Deal and Lauren Coogan are with rates of $50, and $45, respectively.

The Challenge stars’ Cameos sold out?

As of this report, it appeared all of the available cast members were sold out. Based on what was seen while preparing this report, Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra was the last of the cast members to have their Cameos sell out.

The promotion offered a great deal as some cast members charge quite a bit. Cameo prices differ depending on the individual setting their rates. For example, Amber Borzotra shows a price of just $25, while show host TJ Lavin is $200 per Cameo. Many cast members, including Symply Tacha, Big T, and Kyle Christie, cost $109. Some are $50 or lower.

That’s likely why fans quickly headed to Cameo to get in on the $0 deal. It’s a good sign for the upcoming season if there’s that much interest in the cast members.

MTV indicated that the promotion would extend until August 9, although it’s unclear if more Cameos will become available in the coming days or if that was the end.

Fans can check all of the available stars with The Challenge Season 37 tag on Cameo. As of this report, the $0 deal doesn’t appear to be active.

Well… that was quick 😅 TYSM! If you were lucky enough to secure a Cameo, post your video and tag us! We just might share it. 👀🎉 https://t.co/96VfYw8ewW — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 5, 2021

Fans will get to see The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation Launch special on August 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV, with the premiere episode just two days after that.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.