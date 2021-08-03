The Challenge Season 37: Tacha Akide, Esther Agunbiade comment on the Big Brother alliance

Big Brother Nigeria’s Tacha Akide appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies video. Pic credit: MTV

On The Challenge: Double Agents, viewers saw how powerful the Big Brother alliance could be thanks to various competitors from that show teaming with other veterans for the season.

It helped multiple players reach the final due to staying with the alliance. Several rookies from international Big Brother shows will appear on the new season, Spies, Lies & Alliance.

Two rookies who are castmates will arrive from the Big Brother Nigeria series. They recently commented how they felt about the Big Brother alliance as they head into Season 37.

MTV’s The Challenge releases Big Brother alliance video

Ahead of MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies, different videos have given a preview of The Challenge season, with comments from the cast’s rookies and veterans.

A video posted on MTV’s The Challenge Instagram on Tuesday, August 3, was all about the Big Brother alliance. It features veterans including Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez, who were part of that very alliance last season.

Kyle Christie also joked about how he’d rather get “f****d by a bunch of rookies than Big Brother again.” Veteran Amanda Garcia believes she’ll have Big Brother on her side due to previously partnering with Josh on War of the Worlds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also in the video, Big Brother Nigeria 4 castmates Esther Agunbiade and Tacha Akide gave their thoughts. One of the rookies appears interested in being with the alliance, while the other seems cautious.

“There’s like a couple of other people that are people over here, and I can like genuinely see them as good people. So I feel like there’s an alliance already, and I’m Big Brother too, so why not?” Tacha said.

While Tacha seems on board with the alliance, her former castmate may be a bit more cautious about who she trusts on The Challenge.

“I think that there is a Big Brother alliance, and I want to be really careful and cautious in this game. I trust people’s words, but in the same time, I believe in your actions more. So, I’m gonna wait and see for myself,” Esther said of her approach.

Could the Big Brother alliance be more powerful on Spies, Lies & Allies?

As mentioned, the season will begin with Fessy Shafaat, Kaycee, and Josh all returning from their Double Agents season. Their fellow Big Brother alliance member, Amber Borzotra, was shown in a trailer and other footage. That could indicate she’ll be back at some point too.

That said, Amber was able to win Double Agents as CT Tamburello’s partner after Fessy ditched her for Kaycee as his partner ahead of the final. So Amber may be considering other alliances for her Season 37 game plan, depending on her involvement.

Meanwhile, not only will those three or four Big Brother stars return, they’ll be joined by three rookies from international versions of the show. In addition to Big Brother Nigeria’s Symply Tacha and Esther Agunbiade, there will also be rookie Hughie Maughan from Big Brother UK.

However, in the above video, Kaycee seemed to indicate that they may no longer have a Big Brother alliance as they don’t want to be the “center of attention.” If they had a known alliance, it could lead to many vets and rookies trying to eliminate their numbers.

Another thing that could hinder the Big Brother players from getting along is a feud between castmates Esther and Tacha which reports arrived about back in January 2021. The two were reportedly not on good terms after the Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem season. On social media, Esther indicated she chose to “stick to the truth,” and Tacha decided to stop being her friend.

So if Big Brother is going to all work together on The Challenge Season 37, someone may need to play mediator for a Tacha and Esther reconciliation, unless they’ve worked out their differences heading into Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.