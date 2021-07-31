Bettina Buchanan on The Challenge: What to know about the Paradise Hotel star and where to find her on Instagram

Bettina Buchanan on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Spies, Lies & Allies season features Bettina Buchanan on The Challenge for the first time in her reality TV career.

She appears to be excited for the opportunity to debut on MTV’s show, following her several other reality TV appearances. Those included Paradise Hotel Sweden and Ex on the Beach multiple times.

Bettina will attempt to forge friendships and powerful allies in the game as she competes on Season 37 of The Challenge. Here are details to know about the rookie and where to locate her on social media.

Who is Bettina Buchanan on The Challenge Season 37?

Bettina Buchanan debuts on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies as a 25-year-old rookie from Halmstad, Sweden.

She previously appeared on Paradise Hotel Sweden Season 8 and returned for Season 11 and Season 13. Bettina has also appeared on the Celebrity Ex on the Beach Sweden and Ex on the Beach Norway: Afterski seasons.

Experience on reality TV is helpful depending on the shows. Most likely, Bettina will get along well with castmates, but The Challenge will put her ability to compete with others in a physically and mentally tough game to the test.

She’s been featured in several videos for The Challenge Season 37, including the Spies, Lies & Allies trailer, among other promotional content.

Bettina’s relationship status, Challenge vets’ impressions

It appears as of this report that Bettina is in a relationship. She often posts images or videos on her Instagram with her boyfriend, Johannes Magnussen.

It’s unknown how committed they were when she started filming MTV’s The Challenge months ago. Most likely, this will be revealed in episodes if necessary.

However, she’s not featured in the recent video MTV released about single cast members appearing on The Challenge. The video featured rookies Esther Agunbiade, Michaela Bradshaw, and Michele Fitzgerald.

Pic credit: @ bettinabuchanan/Instagram

Bettina appeared in a Meet the Rookies video to give some details about herself, including the fact she was a professional dancer. She said she competed for the national team for Sweden and won the Swedish championship.

She also said she hadn’t seen the show before going to The Challenge. However, she watched the last three seasons to catch up, became hooked, and can’t believe she’s part of it now.

Castmate Aneesa Ferreira mentioned Bettina in MTV’s first impressions video about the rookies. Aneesa said Bettina’s a “free spirit,” and she loves those types.

Where is Bettina Buchanan on Instagram or other social media?

Bettina currently has a private Instagram account at the handle @bettinabuchanan, where she has over 141,000 followers. She shares many photos and videos of herself there, whether hanging out with her boyfriend, riding horses, or trekking in the snow.

Pic credit: @bettinabuchanan/Instagram

She also shares many photos of herself posing in bikinis at the beach, either by herself or accompanied by friends.

Pic credit: @bettinabuchanan/Instagram

Bettina also appears to have a TikTok account, but she hasn’t been nearly as active there as she is on her IG account.

Beyond that, Bettina doesn’t seem to use any other social media at the moment. That could change once she starts appearing on The Challenge episodes, as Twitter is a hot spot for reactions to the show.

Fans will be eager to see how the Paradise Hotel star fares in her first season as a member of MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.