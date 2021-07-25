The Challenge’s Devin Walker reacts to fans hating on Spies, Lies, and Allies rookie cast members

The Challenge’s Devin Walker commented to fans about all the Season 37 rookie hate. Pic credit: MTV

Devin Walker is set to return for his sixth installment of MTV’s The Challenge and is among the vets outnumbered by many new competitors in this season’s game. While Double Agents introduced a good deal of rookies into the cast, it was nothing like Season 37.

Spies, Lies & Allies has a diverse cast with 19 rookies coming from all parts of the globe. That includes Germany, Sweden, Romania, Spain, and Nigeria, in addition to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ahead of the season, some of the social media feedback has criticized the cast for having so many rookies and not bringing back other former Challenge stars. However, Devin recently told fans to settle down with the hate.

Devin addresses The Challenge fans about Season 37 rookie cast

Season 37 of The Challenge is a global event with 34 competitors vying for their share in the $1 million prize money. Devin is among 15 vets returning for the season, mostly from The Challenge: Double Agents.

There are also 19 rookies arriving to compete, including Love Island USA’s Jeremiah White, Love Island UK’s Priscilla Anyabu, Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei, and Survivor Spain’s Logan Sampedro. There’s also Big Brother Nigeria star Tacha Akide, who brings a massive fanbase and following with her.

Devin has been known to get into arguments with castmates, including rookies. However, based on his recent comments online, the Season 37 rookies are not all so bad. He suggested that fans disliking the concept of so many new competitors give them a fair chance in the episodes.

“QUICK reminder that MOST of you HATED @_nelsonthomas @MTV_AMANDAG @iamkamiam_ and believe it or not ME when @AREUTHE1 was introduced and NOW we have DEFENDER accounts so give these ROOKIES a chance! Most of them are S**T but a few have SAUCE @ChallengeMTV,” Devin tweeted.

Devin’s castmate, Amanda Garcia, noticed the tweet and seemed to give her approval of what he had to say by retweeting it with several clapping hands emojis.

Interestingly, Amanda had previously indicated she had issues with one rookie castmate in particular. It remains to be seen if she mostly gets along with the rest of the newcomers.

Their castmate Nelson Thomas also gave Devin a retweet, showing his support for the notion that some of the Season 37 rookies might not be so bad. However, the jury is still out for The Challenge fans ahead of the premiere.

Devin reached The Challenge final in his rookie season

Devin, now 32 years old, originally debuted on the Are You The One? Season 3 alongside future Challenge competitors Amanda, Britni Thornton, Cheyenne Floyd, Hunter Barfield, and Nelson Thomas.

He arrived on The Challenge: Rivals III as a rookie and was teamed with his castmate, Cheyenne. Together, the AYTO? 3 duo survived to the season’s final, where they took third place overall and split $25,000. Not a bad debut for the rookies.

Devin appeared on four seasons after that with Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Double Agents but never reached a final. However, he holds a 4-2 record in eliminations and has four daily challenge wins. He’s also become a notable voice of the show thanks to his entertaining commentary and ability to stir up castmates with banter.

His AYTO? 3 castmates who appeared on The Challenge haven’t done too bad either. Nelson was a finalist in his second season, while Hunter Barfield won Final Reckoning. Unfortunately, he didn’t get any share of the $1 million prize money thanks to that infamous Ashley Mitchell moment.

Amanda Garcia hasn’t reached a final but she and Zack Nichols seemed on the verge of getting there until an injury forced them off the Final Reckoning season. Even so, she’s brought drama and entertainment in her seasons on the show and has a loyal fanbase.

Kam Williams came from AYTO? 5. She was a runner-up in the Double Agents final with Cory Wharton, which won them $100,000. Kam’s reached the final in three of her five seasons, so she was clearly a rookie The Challenge needed.

Devin may have matured a bit over the years, but he also wants to keep the show going. Devin realizes that without the fans, there is no Challenge. So it’s important to have people invested in the show and believing that some of these rookies might shine bright in the spotlight.

Viewers may discover who Devin is calling “SAUCE” amongst the rookie cast members once the episodes finally start to arrive.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.