The Challenge 37: Amanda Garcia reveals issues with rookie castmate, hinting at drama during season

Amanda Garcia appears in a video for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 is on the way, and already it appears there is some drama being hinted at between two cast members who may clash in the episodes.

That’s based on a brand new promotional video from MTV’s The Challenge ahead of the first episode of Spies, Lies & Allies.

In that video, viewers learn about the veterans’ first impressions of the rookies.

Among the veterans speaking in the video are two-time winner Ashley Mitchell, four-time winner CT Tamburello, and returning Challenge star Amanda Garcia.

Based on the former Are You The One? 3 star’s comments in the new video, someone is already on her “s**t list” so watch out.

MTV releases first impressions video for The Challenge 37

Thanks to promotional videos that MTV releases, fans are getting to know the Spies, Lies & Allies cast ahead of the premiere episode on August 11.

In the video below, returning competitors, including Aneesa Ferreira, Kaycee Clark, Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, Nany Gonzalez, Josh Martinez, and others, weigh in on the rookies.

“There’s so many d**n people in this house. I cannot keep track,” Kaycee says in part of the video, referring to the 34 cast members on Season 37.

There are 19 rookie cast members, with the newcomers hailing from various parts of the globe, making this one of the more diverse casts in recent Challenge history.

From the new video, it appears the vets’ first impressions are mostly good, although some comments hint at future drama.

It’s mostly positive vibes from the cast towards the new competitors, some of whom could be potent allies. For example, Kyle mentions wanting to get more people in the UK alliance, although that never seems to work for him.

Aneesa praises Bettina Buchana saying, “She doesn’t give a f**k about anything. She is a free spirit, and I love free spirits.”

Nany also praises rookie castmate Michele Fitzgerald as a “really cool girl” and “down to earth.”

Emanuel gushes over rookie castmate Emanuel Neagu, saying she has her eyes on him.

Based on The Challenge rumors, it appears one of Emanuel’s other castmates may have claimed him for now, though.

Some shade may have been thrown, though.

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell called Jeremiah White “athletic” but doesn’t “see him doing well in The Challenge.”

Ashley keeps the jabs coming as she throws another one at Wes Bergmann, who isn’t even on Season 37.

“Tommy is like the better-looking Wes, and he’s a lot nicer,” Ashley shares in her first impression of Survivor winner Tommy Sheehan.

The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia reveals issues with rookie castmate

A wildcard heading into The Challenge Season 37 seems to be Amanda Garcia, the only one of the 15 veterans who wasn’t on Double Agents.

Her last appearance came in 2019 with War of the Worlds, where she partnered with rookie Josh Martinez.

Amanda’s been away for a few years but may still have some powerful allies in the game, such as Josh, Ashley Mitchell, Nelson Thomas, and Devin Walker.

Her comments in the above video are interesting, though, speaking about rookie castmate Berna Canbeldek, explaining why she may not like her particularly.

“Berna is on my s**tlist already. Not a good start,” Amanda says in her partly bleeped-out comment in the video.

She then explains why the rookie is getting to her.

“She sees like Kaycee and Nany together. Then she’s all over Kaycee. She sees Ashley and Nelson together. Then she’s all over Nelson. She’s too much,” Amanda adds.

In a later part of the Season 37 video, Amanda reveals Emy Alupei is “cool” and on her list. “She can sit with me,” Amanda jokes.

Interestingly, Berna could be involved in drama this season, as well as a few showmances based on what Amanda shared.

The rookie, who debuted on Survivor: Turkey, recently revealed that she had COVID-19 back in late April and was in quarantine, right around when filming halted production for Season 37.

Based on the video and comments, it seems like it could be quite a season.

Amanda Garcia is already setting the stage for the potential drama on the way while also hinting at the two showmances that may happen on Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.