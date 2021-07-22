The Challenge Season 37 cast member reveals they had COVID-19 during season’s filming

Cast members for The Challenge Spies, Lies & Allies season. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge Season 37 just weeks away, at least one cast member has shared with fans that they battled COVID-19 as filming was taking place.

The season was halted at one point due to a cast member’s rumored COVID-19 case, which led to many fans wondering who it might have been.

Based on one Challenge rookie’s recent update, it seems possible that they could have been the individual who was dealing with the virus during filming that led to the shutdown.

Season 37 rookie reveals they had COVID-19

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, 19 rookies will be part of the cast competing in Croatia for a share in the $1 million prize money. Among those rookies will be many reality TV stars from different countries, making this a truly international competition.

Berna Canbeldek will make her debut on The Challenge after previously appearing on Survivor: Turkey. The 30-year-old, who hails from Berlin, Germany, shared several recent updates about her experiences with the MTV show.

In one video clip she shared on her IG Story, Berna had the text, “Me having COVID And Being in Quarantine.” The video included a timestamp of appearing to be from April 30, 2021.

That would put the video clip just four days after an Ashley Reality TV Roundup report first arrived about production halting the filming of Season 37, and the cast going into quarantine.

There were previous rumors that cast member Nam Vo had possibly contracted COVID-19, leading to the shutdown and cast going into quarantine. However, Berna’s IG Story post seems to indicate that it was possibly her, or it could’ve been more than one cast member dealing with COVID-19 ahead of Season 37.

Berna bonded with The Challenge 37 castmate

Based on another of her IG Story updates, Berna seemed to hit it off with at least one of her castmates on The Challenge. In another video clip, the Spies, Lies & Allies rookie shared footage of her and veteran cast member Tori Deal.

The two were hanging out on a boat and grooving to music together. Berna tagged Tori in the video, adding text on the slide saying, “She is one of a kind.”

There’s no location given for the clip, but it’s possible this was during a mini-trip as some of The Challenge stars went to Ibiza after filming had wrapped up.

In addition to befriending Tori, it appears Berna may have also enjoyed a showmance, as rumors point toward her and another castmate having quite a connection. That possibly led to Berna’s trip to Ibiza to see that particular castmate.

Viewers will begin to see everything that unfolds for the rookie, including her showmance and if her COVID-19 situation is addressed as Spies, Lies & Allies arrives in mid-August.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.