The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Several cast members meet in Ibiza after filming ends

Cast members from MTV’s The Challenge recently met up in Spain. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge Season 37 spoilers arriving regularly, it has been indicated that filming has officially wrapped for the latest installment of MTV’s reality competition series.

That has brought speculation about who won The Challenge 37, as there have been details revealed about the final eliminations and possible competitors in the final.

Recent updates have arrived from cast members, including several presumed finalists, and eliminated competitors hanging out together in Ibiza, Spain.

Keep in mind this report includes spoilers for cast members featured on Season 37, potential finalists, and people eliminated from the show.

The Challenge Season 37 cast members in Ibiza

It’s unknown if the location of The Challenge Season 37 final changed, but the season itself was filmed in Croatia starting several months ago. The final is rumored to have just finished up, with eight people considered amongst those competing for a currently unknown amount of prize money.

The final included Nelson Thomas, Tori Deal, Kaycee Clark, and Nany Gonzalez. With filming ended, the finalists shared some updates this past week on their social media. In one video clip, the four finalists were seen eating together at a restaurant somewhere, possibly an airport.

One of the updates may have even included two of the cast members discussing another competitor who could have won Season 37. It’s unknown how many winners there were for the new season and how much prize money was at stake.

Just a few days later, it appears those same cast members are now vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, for a bit. Also with the finalists are Josh Martinez and Emanuel Neagu, as seen in a fan’s screenshot of one of Kayee Clark’s IG Story updates (below). Josh and Emanuel are rumored to have been eliminated just ahead of the Season 37 final.

WAIT WHO IS THIS WITH A CHALLENGE FANNY PACK… IS THAT A ROOKIE…? KAYCEE IS SPOILING THE SEASON FOR ME??? #Challenge37 pic.twitter.com/3tyalVkOmM — alex (@speaksreaI) July 3, 2021

In the image above, Emanuel is shown wearing a fanny pack with The Challenge on it and appears to be rubbing the back of Tori Deal’s leg. No online spoiler reports were indicating that the Season 37 castmates had a hookup during filming. It’s always possible they did, and it wasn’t mentioned, or they are exploring something more after filming.

A day or so ahead of the above video, rookie Logan Sampedro (Survivor Spain) shared a selfie of himself with castmates, Josh and Emanuel. So it’s possible various cast members came to visit the rookie in his country after filming ended. Why not enjoy beautiful Ibiza after what may have been a tough season?

More Season 37 alliance members possibly revealed?

Logan’s social media share featuring Josh and Emanuel raised a small bit of speculation that some of the rookies were in an alliance with veteran competitors. Now questions arise if maybe an alliance included Josh, Nelson, and Nany. Kaycee and Tori also appear as if they could’ve been included based on who all went to Spain on this trip.

A fan shared screenshots from Josh, Nany, and Nelson’s recent Instagram Story updates in which each of the Season 37 cast members have tagged Ibiza, Spain.

The official Bora Bora Ibiza Instagram page even shared a photo on their IG Story showing off “MTV stars in Ibiza” with tags for Josh Martinez and Nelson Thomas as they are smiling for the photo.

For those wondering, Bora Bora Ibiza is the name of a beachside hangout club and restaurant at Islas Baleares, Ibiza. The legendary spot is known for its great scenery, music, food, and drinks.

Pic credit: @boraboraibizaofficial/Instagram Story

If nothing else, Josh and Nelson seem to be enjoying some time away from the game with the fun and sun. It’s unknown what sort of conditions or tasks they dealt with on Season 37 until a trailer of some sort arrives.

It’s also unknown if Nelson won the season. He was amongst finalists for the men, presumably competing against CT Tamburello, Devin Walker, and Kyle Christie.

The format of the game seemed to feature pairs and eventually turned into small teams. However, it may have become individuals on their own just ahead of the final. Many questions remain, including who the Season 37 winners were, when a trailer will arrive, and how long until the first episode premieres on MTV.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.