The Challenge 37 spoilers: Rumors suggest rookie had boyfriend ahead of season hookup, possible alliance revealed

The Challenge 37 spoilers and rumors continue to arrive about potential alliances, hookups, and drama that took place during the filming for the upcoming season of MTV’s show.

There were several rumored showmances that took place during Season 37, one of which involved a two-time finalist and rookie castmate. However, speculation has popped up that the rookie cast member may have come onto the show with a boyfriend back home.

Additionally, spoilers have arrived about three cast members hanging out in another country now that the filming has ended for Season 37.

Castmates hang out following Season 37 filming

The Challenge Season 37 is tentatively called Spies, Lies, and Allies and recently wrapped up filming in Croatia. Much like the War of the Worlds season, viewers will meet a lot of new rookies from countries besides the United States.

That included Survivor Romania star Emanuel Neagu and Logan Sampedro of Survivor Spain 17. They were amongst rookies who seemed to make a name for themselves this season, based on how far they lasted.

In fact, they outlasted several veterans, including Cory Wharton and Josh Martinez. Despite that, it appears the two Survivor rookies are on good terms with the former Big Brother winner. Logan recently posted an image on his Instagram Story showing himself hanging out with Josh and Emanuel.

It’s unknown if the two rookies above had an alliance going with Josh, but they all lasted pretty far into Season 37. Kyle Christie eliminated Josh in what appeared to be the fifth-from-last of the eliminations. Eliminations that followed included Emanuel defeating Logan and then Devin Walker eliminating Emanuel before the final.

Rumors suggest rookie had boyfriend amid filming hookup

Another rookie who will appear in The Challenge Season 37 is Bettina Buchanan of Paradise Hotel. She is rumored to have hooked up with Josh’s fellow Big Brother star and former ally, Fessy Shafaat.

However, a recent post by a Challenge super fan or insider account suggests Bettina had a boyfriend back home as she was filming the season. It’s unknown if she broke things off with that boyfriend during the show or after filming, though.

According to online spoilers, Bettina was teammates with Cory Wharton early in the season. They won an elimination together against the team of Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra and Jeremiah White (Love Island USA 2).

However, Bettina would get eliminated later in the season, but as of this report, she’s the only competitor who doesn’t have her elimination opponent revealed in online spoilers.

Meanwhile, with the season now finished filming, fans following the spoilers are looking to see who won. A recent clue may have arrived in a cast member’s social media video post with castmates hinting at a Season 37 winner.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.