Emy Alupei on The Challenge: Who is the rookie cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Emy Alupei makes her debut on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Fans will see Emy Alupei on The Challenge after previously competing on Survivor Romania and X Factor. She’ll now take her diverse skills and talents onto MTV’s reality competition series for the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

She certainly seems like one who could be quite a competitor, as one veteran castmate recently included her in his list of the rookies to watch for Season 37.

Here’s what to know about The Challenge rookie and where to find out even more about her on Instagram and social media.

Who is Emy Alupei on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies?

Born on February 25, 1999, Andreea Emilia “Emy” Alupei is 22 years old and hails from Bucharest, Romania. Her home country gave her a start in reality TV with her first appearance on the musical talent show X Factor in 2016. She also appeared in the first season of Survivor Romania in 2020.

During her appearance in that competition, Emy lasted until Day 127. She had 13 challenge wins, was the 19th competitor voted out, and placed sixth overall. Even though she didn’t win the season, she likely gained valuable experience in that time that will help her with The Challenge.

She also “is best known for her loud personality, not being afraid to confront fellow tribemates about lies and rumors,” according to her Survivor Wiki page. Could that mean some drama is on the way with this rookie?

Emy appeared on that Survivor Romania season alongside another rookie who will appear on The Challenge, Emanuel Neagu. It seems the two are still friends, as they went live together on Instagram Live right after The Challenge Season 37 news arrived. The two competitors could forge an alliance based on that.

In a Challenge Meet the Rookies video, Emy gave some more details about herself. She informed fans that she’s a singer and can “rap very, very well.” She appeared on the sixth season of X Factor, a Romanian musical talent show created by Simon Cowell.

She was part of 40 contestants in that season. Emy was switched out and eliminated after the four-chair challenge where contestants had different songs to perform, so she didn’t advance to the final 16. Even so, her talent is apparent based on a recent Instagram video she shared (below). She also has a large YouTube following and is an artist associated with the label Cat Music.

In her segment for Meet the Rookies, she also indicated that she lives with her mother and “loves her.” She also shared that she cherishes a special necklace she wears. It holds a pendant with her late grandmother’s image on it, who Emy calls her “angel.”

Spies, Lies & Allies vet Cory Wharton listed Emy among the rookies to watch this season on The Challenge, which seems to be an endorsement of her competitive abilities or ability to bring drama. In addition, castmate Amanda Garcia said Emy is on her “cool” list in a video featuring the veteran’s first impressions of some of the rookies.

Where is Emy Alupei on Instagram and other social media?

On Instagram, fans can find Emy Alupei simply at @emyalupei for her handle. She seems to be approaching 200,000 followers and may eclipse that number with her appearance in the Spies, Lies & Allies episodes. Of course, that will depend on how long she can survive in the game with 18 fellow rookies and 15 veterans.

She shared her official cast photo for Season 37 several weeks ago, with a message expressing her excitement to be part of the cast.

“So proud to be part of the most incredible show on the 🌏 @challengemtv 11 august on @mtv,” Emy wrote in her Instagram post’s caption.

Her YouTube channel boasts an even bigger following than her Instagram. Right now, it has 236,000 subscribers and features some of Emy’s music.

Emy joined the Twitter platform in July, ahead of her appearance on MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Her Twitter handle is @AlupeiEmy, where she may tweet reactions to the show and what her castmates have to say about her during their confessionals.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.