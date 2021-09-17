The Challenge rumors: Footage shows Spies, Lies & Allies castmates in heated argument during NYC trip

Several castmates from The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies seemed to get into a heated argument in NYC recently. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season may have episodes currently airing on MTV, but more drama appears to have emerged as castmates recently linked up for work in New York City.

A bit of footage has surfaced showing two castmates from Season 37, who are also good friends, in a heated argument while out and about.

The footage arrives ahead of Episode 7 of the reality series on MTV, which will show the repercussions for several cast members after a huge fight occurred in Episode 6.

Challenge castmates argue in NYC in new footage

As the Spies, Lies & Allies season continues to unfold on television, some of the key cast members assembled in New York City once again to film The Challenge: Aftermath show, where they talk about the episodes.

Among those on the latest trip were, once again, Amanda Garcia, Josh Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat. As viewers have seen, Josh and Fessy were at odds on the MTV show as they got into an altercation to close out Episode 6.

They’ve since patched things up but have a common denominator in Amanda Garcia. She’s one of Josh’s friends and allies going back to War of the Worlds. However, she’s also been dating his friend and ally Fessy in recent weeks.

In a new clip that arrived online via several Challenge fan accounts (below), Josh and Amanda are arguing, with Josh issuing several warnings to Amanda. The clip is NSFW due to language.

“Do not involve me in the middle of your b******t. Don’t ever make me pick sides,” Josh tells her from across the table.

“You already did!” Amanda screams back as things get loud, with Josh telling her he didn’t and to “shut the f**k up.”

“And also, don’t you dare go on Instagram Live and trash talk my brother because then I’ll side with him,” Josh warns Amanda.

However, she’s seemingly unfazed by the warning from Josh.

“Oooh, I’m scared. Oh, Josh is gonna go against me. I don’t give a f**k. I’ll blast both of y’all,” Amanda yells back.

The clip ends there, with Josh seeming amused by what Amanda said, leaving those watching it to wonder what’s going on.

It’s also unknown who filmed the fight, but it was possibly Fessy who may have been with them.

Josh and Fessy got involved in altercation in Episode 6

Just days ago, The Challenge Season 37, Episode 6, arrived on MTV featuring a cliffhanger ending with castmates getting into it.

The altercation arrived as Amber Borzotra had initially been looking around for a pizza she specifically requested after the cast returned home from the club. Her castmate Tori Deal decided to have some fun and blame Fessy for eating the pizza, knowing that the two already had issues going on.

That ultimately made the argument turn into Amber confronting Fessy for blindsiding her when he put her into elimination several episodes before that.

From there, Tori, along with Cory Wharton, instigated things further as they went and found Josh to bring him to the argument.

Josh got worked up over things and eventually got into Fessy’s face, with the two getting into a shouting match. Castmates watched from nearby as security also got into the middle of them.

Eventually, things took a physical turn when Fessy put his hands on Josh and later shoved him away with a hand to the face.

Based on a sneak peek of the upcoming Episode 7, show host TJ Lavin will visit The Challenge headquarters to talk to the cast following the incident, with punishments likely on the way.

Away from the show, Josh and Fessy have both said they’re still friends and on good terms, as they’ve been hanging out together in NYC. Fessy and Amanda took a trip to Mexico a week ago, with each of them sharing photos and videos on Instagram of their getaway, which seemed to bring them closer to one another.

Meanwhile, the reason for the argument shown in the footage above is unclear. However, there might have been an argument between Amanda and Fessy, with Josh becoming stuck in the middle.

Amanda has been known to spill some tea on her Instagram Live, so more details may arrive about what went down in NYC at a later time, such as an Aftermath episode or at the reunion.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.