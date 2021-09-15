Cory Wharton net worth 2021: How much is The Challenge star worth and where did he get his money?

Cory Wharton has appeared on several MTV reality TV shows, including Teen Mom and The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

With the arrival of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies on MTV, viewers saw returning cast members who have gained experience over many seasons of the series. They included Chris “CT” Tamburello, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, and Cory Wharton.

CT and Ashley are former winners on the show and took home sizeable cash prizes for their wins. While Cory, 30, has yet to be crowned a Challenge champion, he’s come close several times.

In some seasons, competitors finishing in second or third also bank prize money, so Cory has earned a nice bit. He has also been on other shows and seems to be doing quite well in his life. So that begs the question: How much is Cory Wharton’s net worth in 2021?

Cory Wharton’s reality TV history includes The Challenge, Teen Mom

By now, many avid viewers of MTV’s brand of reality TV shows are likely to have seen Cory Wharton on their screens. He originally debuted on Season 29 of the now-defunct Real World. Cory was part of the Real World: X-Plosion season, which aired in 2014.

His castmates there included several other future Challenge stars, Jenna Compono and Ashley Mitchell. All three would end up as finalists during different seasons of the show.

Including Spies, Lies & Allies (Season 37), Cory has appeared on nine regular seasons of the MTV reality competition series. He has reached the final in four of those seasons, as of this report.

The Challenge isn’t Cory’s only reality TV appearance after Real World, though. He has been featured on MTV’s Teen Mom due to his daughter Ryder, who he had with Cheyenne Floyd.

Other shows on Cory’s resume include Ex on the Beach Season 1 with Cheyenne as his ex, and yes, the second season of that classic, How Far is Tattoo Far?

While Cory and Cheyenne parted ways romantically, they are still co-parenting. Cory now spends time with his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and their daughter Mila, as well as Rider.

Cory won Challenge prize money in several finals

Cory’s Challenge debut came with Battle of the Bloodlines in 2015. He appeared on that season with his cousin as his partner, Mitch Reid, and the two reached the final, finishing as runner-ups to Cara Maria Sorbello and her cousin, Jamie Banks.

That second-place finish meant that Cory and Mitch got to split $75,000 in their debut season. That’s a decent haul just for being a runner-up team.

He’d reach the final again in Invasion of the Champions, this time placing third behind CT and Nelson Thomas. That finish gave Cory $5,000 plus $21,500 from his team bank account that season.

Cory’s other seasons included Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, Total Madness, and Double Agents. He and teammate Kam Williams were the runner-up team for Double Agents, and they split $100,000 between them.

Cory Wharton’s net worth in 2021 and where he gets his money

In January of this year, Men’s Health gave a rough estimate that Cory Wharton had $63,000 banked, but that was mostly based on his Challenge winnings, ahead of Double Agents. Adding in his Season 36 prize money, after taxes, could easily boost that number to $100,000, depending on if the money was saved, investing, or spent on an asset.

He’s also being paid for appearances on The Challenge and Teen Mom, which further adds to his incoming salary and possibly his net worth.

In addition, one has to believe that the new California home that Cory and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge moved into with their daughters, Ryder and Mila, adds to his net worth.

Taylor showed off the home earlier this month on her Instagram Story, with UK’s The Sun giving details of what was shown in the footage.

There’s also the possibility that Cory is getting some money from endorsements. As The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies began airing, Cory was featured in a new health segment sponsored by GNC. In the YouTube series, Cory shows fans how he gets prepared for the MTV series.

Cory Wharton’s net worth of $100,000 or a bit more isn’t quite as big as someone like host TJ Lavin’s net worth or that of Challenge champions Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, and Ashley Mitchell. However, it’s clear he has built a great life for himself and his family. Most likely, he’ll continue building that wealth outside of his reality TV legacy like other stars from the show have.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.