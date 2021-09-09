Teen Mom OG fans slam Cheyenne Floyd for her behavior on the season opener after critics DM her

Teen Mom OG fans slammed Cheyenne Floyd for her behavior on the first episode of the season. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd came under fire by Teen Mom OG fans after she went off on her fiance Zach Davis and refused to film at one point.

During the first episode of Season 9B of Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne and Zach visited her doctor’s office for a routine appointment.

During the appointment, the doctor let Cheyenne listen to the baby’s heartbeat, but Zach missed it when he had to use the bathroom, and Cheyenne complained of feeling “unsupported.”

The two argued over the incident and it ended with Cheyenne telling Zach to pull over and get out of the car as she sped off without him, tearing off her mic.

Later in the episode, Cheyenne cussed at MTV’s production crew, pointing her finger at them, and screaming, “F**k you!” and refused to film.

Cheyenne Floyd faces backlash for her behavior on Teen Mom OG

Now, Cheyenne is facing major backlash for her behavior and fans of the show are even reaching out to her via Instagram DMs to express their discontent.

Teen Mom Chatter shared a screenshot of one of Cheyenne’s latest Instagram Stories. In the pic, Cheyenne’s daughter Ryder made a face and stuck out her tongue and Cheyenne wrote, “Looking at y’all going off on me in my dms like…….”

Teen Mom OG fas commented on the incidents in the episode, and many of them slammed Cheyenne for her actions.

“Wrong is wrong. I hate when people blame hormones on every little thing. Just admit you were being petty and pissy. Jesus,” wrote one fan who didn’t agree with Cheyenne’s treatment towards Zach and MTV’s production crew.

Another fan of the show felt that Cheyenne’s Instagram Story mocked her behavior, instead of issuing an apology, which would have been a better choice.

“I don’t like a response here. Maybe she’s trying to be funny, but a sincere public apology to him and acknowledgment that she was over the top would help more than the post above. Makes me like her even less,” their comment read.

Was Cheyenne’s pregnancy to blame?

Fans of Teen Mom OG originally called Cheyenne “spoiled” after they watched a preview clip of the scene where she argued with Zach and kicked him out of the car.

It looks like Zach and MTV’s production crew aren’t the only ones Cheyenne had a beef with this season on Teen Mom OG.

Cheyenne admitted to a “rough” season with her baby daddy, Cory Wharton, ahead of the Season 9B premiere.

The 28-year-old mom of two admitted that her pregnancy played a role in her moodiness this season, saying, “Ryder is getting older, and I was very, very pregnant when he left,” speaking of Cory leaving to film The Challenge.

Cheyenne also went off on her sister last season while pregnant when the topic of genetic testing came up.

So, now that baby Ace has arrived and she doesn’t have pregnancy to blame for her actions, will Cheyenne continue to lash out or will things calm down?

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.